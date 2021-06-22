Prime Day tablet deals: should you buy an Android tablet or iPad in the sales?

Prime Day deals are running right now, and we've seen a smattering of tablet deals that cover the broad slate market. By that we mean the three main groups are covered: iPads, Amazon Fire devices and Samsung Galaxy Tabs.

If you're buying a new tablet, especially if you haven't owned one before, it can be hard to know which to buy. Do you go for an iPad, an iOS device, and get in on Apple's ecosystem? What about Amazon Fire tabs, tied to the company's suite of apps? Then there's Samsung Galaxy Tabs, pure Android slates that work as close iPad rivals.

To help you get your head around these three food groups, and understand the Prime Day deals that are on for them right now, we're going to run you through them.

Prime Day iPad deals and reasons to buy

We're seeing a few iPad deals on Apple's entry-level range of slates, and its Pro range of top-tier slates, and here and there the Mini line of tiny tablets and Air range of mid-rangers have seen price cuts too.

If you already own an Apple device, especially an iPhone, an iPad might be best for you. You'll be used to the software, and lots of the apps you already own can easily be ported over.

Plus, iPads are designed to be easily accessible to people who aren't necessarily up on their tech, so they'll be easy to use for all.

On the downside, iPads are pretty expensive, even during Prime Day, as the deals aren't knocking too much off the asking price of these slates. That price just goes up if you want accessories like a keyboard or stylus.

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021): $1199.00 $1099.00 at Amazon

Save $100 - To biggest and best iPad to date is on sale for a limited time. This is the best deal Amazon has offered on this tablet, which was released earlier this year. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) features an Apple M1 chip and Liquid Retina XDR display with Promotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. View Deal

10.2-inch iPad (8th Generation): $329.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The always iconic iPad now features a 10.2-inch display and support for the first-generation Apple Pencil. Enjoy the A12 processor for lightning-fast speeds. We've seen it for this price before, but it fluctuates a lot, so grab it while you can.View Deal

2021 iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB): £749 £729.97 at Amazon

The new 11-inch iPad Pro is less than two months old, but it's already cheaper than ever with this £20 discount. It isn't the biggest price drop you'll see this Prime Day, but if you're after a brand new product this is the best option right now.

View Deal

New Apple iPad 2020 (Wi-Fi, 32GB): £329 £309 at Amazon

The new iPad for 2020 has been surprisingly tightly priced during previous sales periods like Black Friday. The biggest discount, until now, has been £12 but now we've seen £20 off the 32GB version of the tablet.

View Deal

Prime Day Amazon Fire tablet deals and reasons to buy

Amazon's own-brand range of slates are perhaps the most popular Android tablets, although you're technically getting a fork of the Android software that's designed by Amazon.

These slates are super affordable, costing just a fraction of other devices. Even if you go for the bigger Fire HD 10 devices, you won't be paying too much. Prime Day deals bring the prices down even lower.

The slates are also hardy with plastic shells and big batteries, so they've got lots of stopping power for adventures and long journeys.

The problem with Amazon Fire tablets is that they're locked to Amazon's ecosystem of apps, as they're designed for entertainment. So if you want a portable tab for Prime Video, Prime Music, Netflix, Spotify and the like, they'll be perfect - but they're not great for productivity or creativity.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - You can get the 2020 Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $44.99 at Amazon for Prime Day. That's a massive $45 discount and the best price we've found for this 8-inch HD display tablet that provides 12-hours of battery life and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.View Deal

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - If you're after a tablet deal, Amazon has the best-selling Fire HD 10 that's on sale for $79.99. That's the first discount we've seen for the all-new 10-inch tablet and you probably won't see a price like this until November's Black Friday sale.

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 32GB: at Amazon | with ads | £89.99 £39.99

If you can take it in its cheapest variant, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is only £40, which is way down from its original £90 asking price. That's a great saving on an already-affordable slate.View Deal

Fire HD 10 Tablet (32GB): £159.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Save £70 - This 2021 tablet gets a nice price cut for Prime Day 2021. If you want to enjoy a 1080p screen when you're running the big streaming apps like Prime Video and Netflix, this is the device for you – the 10.1-inch screen will be great for reading, too, particularly if you enjoy comic books. View Deal

Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Tab deals and reasons to buy

Samsung's Galaxy Tab devices are close iPad rivals. The Tab A line consists of affordable slates and the Tab S devices are top-end Android powerhouses.

The Android ecosystem is a bit more open than iOS, with a bigger selection of apps and different ways to customize the way you work. Plus, it'll work better alongside an Android phone.

Plus, Samsung tablets are pretty powerful, with long-lasting batteries and, most importantly, beautiful screens.

On to the negatives: the Android OS still doesn't work well for tablets, compared to smartphones. Plus, sometimes Samsung's slates can be a little pricey for what they are, and the stylus experience isn't as good as on iPad.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch 64GB: $199 $139 on Amazon

Save nearly $60 on the 64GB storage version of the 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A with this Amazon Prime Day deal. The Tab A is a budget tablet that's even more affordable now, with an HD display (1,280 x 800 pixel resolution), 64GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card slot), and up to 13 hours of battery life per Samsung.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi (128 GB): $650 $548.79 at Amazon

Samsung makes the best Android tablets today, and you can snag the base model for 16% off during Prime Day. It comes with an S Pen included for seamless note-taking. Weighing just 498g/ 1.1 pounds, the S7 is one of the lightest and thinnest tablets today for comfortable browsing and bingeing.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 LTE: £169 £129 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 LTE is an 8-inch tablet with 4G support, a sleek, lightweight design and an affordable price tag, but for Amazon Prime Day the silver model is even cheaper than normal, coming in at just £129, for a £40 saving.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi (256GB): £689 £529 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is one of the best Android slates around, and you can save £160 off the cost of the 256GB model in Mystic Navy during Prime Day. Its 120Hz refresh rate and 2560 x 1600 resolution will make your streamed content look amazing, and its S Pen stylus makes it great for productivity and creativity too.View Deal

Other tablet deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the various tablets from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

