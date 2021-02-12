Presidents' Day sales are dropping M1 MacBook deals down to their lowest prices yet

The Presidents' Day sales are upon us, and that means a fresh batch of M1 MacBook deals. Amazon is celebrating in style, dropping the M1 MacBook Pro price all the way down to a record low position and bringing the Space Gray model to the party as well.

We haven't seen M1 MacBook deals hitting this darker model yet, so matching the Silver's excellent discount this week makes it a particularly compelling offer.

You'll find the 8GB / 256GB configuration available for just $1,199.99 right now (was $1,299). That's an excellent discount on the supremely powerful machine. With the M1 chip at its helm, the latest MacBook Pro is exceedingly fast and perfectly equipped for a range of more demanding programs and multi-tasking pursuits as well.

However, if you need more storage, the 512GB configuration is also taking part in this week's M1 MacBook deals. You'll find the $1,499 laptop available for just $1,399 at Amazon - another record low price.

Be sure to check out all the latest Presidents' Day sales available this weekend in our guide to the best discounts.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more MacBook deals in your region.

Presidents' Day sales: M1 MacBook Pro deals

M1 MacBook Pro (256GB): $1,299 $1,199.99 at Amazon

Save $100 on the M1 MacBook Pro at Amazon, a discount that returns both the Silver and Space Gray models down to their lowest prices yet. That's a stunning offer on the latest release, especially considering we haven't seen this cost since 2020, and it's the first time it's been available on the Space Grey version.

View Deal

M1 MacBook Pro (512GB): $1,499 $1,399.99 at Amazon

There's also $100 off the 512GB M1 MacBook Pro at Amazon this week. If you don't think the 256GB inside the model above will cut it, this is an excellent alternative. Just like the cheaper device, this is the lowest price we've seen on the latest release as well.

View Deal

More M1 MacBook deals

We're rounding up all the best cheap MacBook Pro deals the internet is currently cooking up right here, or if you're after something a little cheaper you'll find plenty of MacBook Air sales up for grabs as well. Apple's luxury laptops can run a little pricey, so if you're after something for a smaller budget, check out the best laptop deals we've found this week, or our selection of the latest Chromebook sales.