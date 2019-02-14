The best Presidents' Day sales 2019: a guide to the best deals going on

Presidents' Day sales are officially here and that means savings and deals on TVs, mattresses, appliances and more throughout the long holiday weekend from a plethora of popular retailers.



To help guide you through all the deals and offers, we've put together a list of the best sales that are currently going on and any upcoming promotions that shouldn't be missed. We've also hand-picked the top standout deals that include categories such as electronics, appliances and home items.



We'll also tell you everything else you need to know about the Presidents' Day sale event such as the date, what sales have already started, and what deals you can expect and from what categories.

When do Presidents' Day sales start?

Presidents' Day sales have started to slowly trickle in with retailers like Walmart and Best Buy already promoting deals on TVs and home appliances. Most retailers will start their sales this coming Friday, so you have the whole weekend to shop for the best deals.

The best Presidents' Day sales:

Our best Presidents' Day sale picks:

Amazon Echo $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $30 on the Amazon Echo, a smart speaker that can play music, answer questions, set alarms and more all with the command of your voice. You can also control your other smart home devices using the Alexa enabled speaker.View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Get the all-new Kindle Paperwhite for $30 off at Amazon. The waterproof e-reader features a 6-inch glare-free display and offers twice the storage (8GB) of the previous generation.View Deal

Echo Spot $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $30 on the Echo Spot, an Alexa-enabled display that can show you the weather, news and more with the command of your voice. The Echo Spot can also make video calls and play music and also act as your personalized alarm.View Deal

Echo Show $229.99 $179.99 at Amazon

You can get the Echo Show on sale for $179.99 at Amazon right now now. That's a $50 discount for Alexa-enabled 10-inch smart display that plays music, movies and more with the command of your voice.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro $249 $199 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $50 on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro at Amazon. Unlike the previous models, the Pro features advanced motion detection with a camera view that generates motion alerts within user-set motion zones. View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 2 $199 $169 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 works with Alexa and sends alerts to your smartphone when motion is detected, or someone rings the Doorbell. Unlike the Pro, the Ring Doorbell 2 has a rechargeable battery power as well as the option to hardwire an existing doorbell. The Doorbell 2 is on sale for $169 at Amazon.View Deal

Ring Alarm Home Security System $199 $159 at Amazon

The Ring Alarm Home Security System works with Alexa and can be armed and disarmed with the command of your voice. The home security system includes a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and range extender. The Ring Alarm is $40 off and the best price we've seen for this home security system.View Deal

Vizio 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $478 $378 at Walmart

Save $100 on the Vizio 55-inch 4K TV at Walmart. A great price for a 55-inch 4K TV with smart capabilities, the D-Series UHD TV allows you to stream your favorite shows from apps directly on the TV.View Deal

Sceptre 50-inch FHD LED TV $349.99 $199.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a budget TV with basic features then the Sceptre X505BV from Walmart is a great option. On sale for only $199.99, the FHD TV features 3 HDMI ports to allow streaming from other devices.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 720S 15-inch Laptop $1,499.99 $899.99 at Lenovo

Save up to $675 with coupon code IHEART720S on the 15-inch IdeaPad 720S laptop. The IdeaPad offers an Intel i7-7700HQ processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD and features more than 9 hours of battery life.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 Laptop $399 $319.99 at Dell

A terrific budget laptop, the 11.6-inch Inspiron 11 is on sale for $319.99. The convertible laptop packs an Intel Core m3 processor, 4GB of RAM, 500GB SSD and features a 360-degree hinge that supports four different modes. View Deal

Dell SE2219H 22-inch Monitor $169.99 $99.99 at Dell

Get the Dell 21.5-inch full HD monitor on sale for only $99.99. The thin and sleek monitor features an anti-glare screen that sits on a stand thats 30% smaller than previous models.View Deal

Slumber Solutions 14-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress $1,086 $411.29 at Overstock

The Slumber Solutions Foam Mattress features three different supportive layers to support and align your spine, and comes in your choice of soft, medium, or firm support. Depending on sizing the mattress starts at only $411.29. View Deal

Instant Pot LUX60 6 Qt Programmable Pressure Cooker $99 $79 at Walmart

Save $30 on the popular Instant Pot LUX60 pressure cooker at Walmart. The 6 Qt pressure cooker combines six kitchen appliances in one and prepares dishes fast six times faster than standard cooking.View Deal

Bella Digital Air Fryer $149.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Prepare healthy meals with less oil in the the 5.3 quart digital air fryer that's on sale at Best Buy for $99.99. The Bella Air Fryer has an auto timer and one touch control for temperature adjustment.View Deal

Bissel PowerForce Helix Turbo Bagless Vacuum $74 $59 at Walmart

Save $15 on the top-rated Bissel PowerForce Vacuum at Walmart. The lightweight vacuum weighs only 12 pounds and the Helix system features powerful suction for long lasting performance.View Deal

When is Presidents' Day?

Presidents' Day always falls on the third Monday in February. It was originally held on George Washington's birthday (February 22) but was moved in 1971 to accommodate the long holiday weekend. This year Presidents' Day is on Monday the 18.

The best things to buy at Presidents' Day sales

The biggest categories that are discounted during Presidents' Day weekend are electronics, appliances, home items, and clothing. Last year Amazon offered 20% off home items, and retailers like Best Buy, Walmart and Home Depot are offering discounts on large and small appliances. Mattresses are also a popular sale category with retailers like Overstock, Temper-Pedic, and Nectar offering big sales throughout the weekend. There will also be clothing sales with some retailers like J Crew discounting its whole site.