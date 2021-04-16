Apple's powerful MacBook Pro M1 gets a massive $100 price cut in epic deal

We're rounding up this weekend's top deals, and we've spotted an impressive price cut on the latest-model MacBook Pro. Right now, you can get Apple's MacBook Pro M1 on sale for $1,199 (was $1,299). That's a $100 discount and the best price we've found for the 13-inch laptop.

MacBook Pro M1 deal

Apple MacBook Pro M1: $1,299 $1,199.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - For a limited time, Amazon has the Apple Macbook Pro M1 on sale for $1,199.99. The 2020 MacBook Pro packs Apple's powerful M1 Chip, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and provides up to 20 hours of battery life.

The 2020 MacBook Pro features a 13.3-inch Retina display and packs Apple's powerful M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU. Thanks to the new M1 Chip, you're getting exceptional speed and power as well an impressive 20-hours of battery life that Apple claims is the longest ever in a Mac. You're also getting 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and macOS Big Sur, which provides advanced security and privacy as well as access to the latest apps.



As we've mentioned above, this is the best deal we've found for the MacBook Pro and an impressive discount for a newer model Apple device. We don't know how long Amazon will have the MacBook Pro at this price, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

More MacBook Pro deals

