Popular Lego Star Wars Baby Yoda set hits new low price in early Black Friday deal

If you're a big Lego Star Wars fan then this early Black Friday deal on the Baby Yoda set is not to be missed; depending on where you live, it's down to a new low price.

This set depicts The Child - that's Baby Yoda, to you or I - from The Mandalorian TV show, in a 1,000-piece kit that also contains a little plaque and a minifigure version of the character too.

Usually, this Lego Star Wars kit costs $79.99 / £69.99, but the Black Friday Lego deals are already here for some sets, and Baby Yoda is one of them. From Amazon, it now costs $63.99 / £49.99, which is a saving of $16 in the US and £20 in the UK.

Not in the US or UK or UK? Scroll down for Baby Yoda prices in your region.

If you're in the States, that's the lowest price Amazon has sold the set for, though in the UK, it's been down to £46 before.

There are loads of early Black Friday Lego deals, particularly on Star Wars sets, and we've included some further down in this article in case you want adult Yoda or a different set entirely.

Amazon's Lego Star Wars Baby Yoda deals

Lego Star Wars The Mandolorian The Child: $80 Lego Star Wars The Mandolorian The Child: $80 $64 at Amazon (save $16)

This set proves pretty popular every time we see it reduced, and it's never actually gone for less than this, at least at Amazon. It's based on baby Yoda from the Mandalorian TV show.



Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child: £70 Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child: £70 £50 at Zavvi (save £20)

This set has been a perennial favorite ever since the cloth-wrapped character debuted on TV screens, ad this £20 discount will likely make it a tempting buy for Mandalorian fans. It was cheaper earlier in the year though.



More Lego Star Wars Baby Yoda deals

If you're not based in the US or UK, you can find Baby Yoda deals in your region below.

Other US and UK Lego Star Wars deals

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2021: $40 Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2021: $40 $32 at Target (save $8)

This is the newest version of Lego's annual Star Wars advent calendar. Behind each door is a mini build, so after 24 days you'll end up with loads of tiny models from the Star Wars franchise.



Lego Star Wars Skywalker Adventures Pack: $80 Lego Star Wars Skywalker Adventures Pack: $80 $50 at Walmart (save $30)

Walmart is bundling together three different sets at a reduced price: they are Obi Wan's hut and the Sand Speeder from the original Star Wars, and the Mustafar showdown from Revenge of the Sith. An odd bundle, sure, but it's a pretty good price cut.



Lego Star Wars Yoda: $99.99 Lego Star Wars Yoda: $99.99 $80.99 at Walmart (save $19)

If you're perceptive, you may have noticed this little character in the Star Wars movies called Yoda, a little goblin-like robe-wearer. This is a big Lego kit of him that's probably life-sized.



Lego Star Wars AT-AT: £139 Lego Star Wars AT-AT: £139 £124 at Smyths (save £15)

This is a giant set based on the classic Star Wars vehicles, and the kit contains loads of Minifigures too. Sure, it's not the best reduction in the world, but it's something.



Lego Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship: £45 Lego Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship: £45 £38 at Zavvi (save £7)

This Mandalorian-themed set depicts the starship famous for the original Star Wars trilogy, but as it appears in the TV show. With £7 off it's a good gift for Mandalorian fans.



Lego Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet display: £55 Lego Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet display: £55 £40.75 at Amazon (save £14.25)

Is this the most famous helmet of any character in... anything? Possibly. And a Lego version can be yours for 25% off in this Black Friday deal, which brings the set to a new low price.



More early Black Friday deals