Black Friday Lego deals in Australia 2022: best early deals and what's on the way

It's still a little while until Black Friday proper kicks off, but hot bargains on the best Lego sets have already started emerging. That's already consistent with Black Friday being one of the best chances for Lego fans to build their collections, with awesome sets at bargain prices.

If you're one of those Lego fans, an amateur hobbyist or just looking to give someone the best possible Christmas, you can stay up to date with the latest Australian Lego deals right here as they emerge.

We'll be adding any Black Friday Lego deals as soon as they crop up, so keep your eyes firmly on this page to stay up to date. You'll also find some helpful FAQ answers to give you a picture of what to expect from the big day itself.

To help you keep track of the best Lego deals during this holiday sales period, we've put together a quick-list of top retailers who regularly offer awesome Lego savings.

Black Friday Lego deals: Early discounts live now

Black Friday Lego deals in Australia

(opens in new tab) Lego Marvel I Am Groot Building Set | AU$89.99 RRP AU$65 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU $24.99) Right now you can get this brilliant Lego set for just AU$65 via Amazon, saving 28%. Inside the box you'll get 476 pieces to build your very own baby version of Guardians of the Galaxy member Groot, with an included display plate and replica of Guardians frontman Star-Lord's very own mixtape. This one could sell out quick, so if you're looking to add some cute to your life, better snap this one up fast.

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker Red 5 Helmet Set | AU$99.99 RRP AU$75 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$24.99) These Lego helmet sets were built for display and are an absolute dream for Star Wars franchise fans (or others like Spider-man via the similarly awesome Lego Venom mask (opens in new tab)). With Black Friday still to come, you can commemorate your love of Star Wars and appreciation for the film's original trilogy with this Lego Luke Skywalker Red 5 Helmet set, currently at a 25% discount.

(opens in new tab) Lego Avatar Toruk Makto and Tree of Souls | AU$249.99 RRP AU$187.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$62) The long-awaited follow up to 2009's hugely popular Avatar might still be a month-and-a-bit away from hitting cinemas, but that hasn't stopped Lego releasing one of its most beautiful Lego sets in recent memory, which recreates a scene from the upcoming film. This one features vibrant colours and exquisite detail in a 1,212 piece package and snags a 25% discount here via Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Lego Nintendo Entertainment System | AU$399 RRP AU$329 at Toys 'R' Us (opens in new tab) (save AU$70) Consider yourself a gamer? A history buff? Or even better, a combination of the two? This is the Lego set for you. That's especially true if you're someone who has fond memories of plonking in front of the TV to play Super Mario on your NES console. Fortunately, this gorgeous Lego set that's perfect for home display is now AU$70 cheaper thanks to Toys 'R' Us.

(opens in new tab) Lego Ideas - Winnie the Pooh | AU$159 RRP AU$110 via Target (opens in new tab) (save AU$49) Build a Lego recreation of beloved woodland wonder Winnie the Pooh's quaint home and count minifigures of Pooh plus pals Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore and Rabbit among the 1,265 pieces. Available online only via Target, you can get your hands on this one now for just AU$110 and save AU$49 on this ideal nostalgia gift.



(opens in new tab) Lego Super Mario – The Mighty Bowser Building Kit | AU$399.99 AU$320 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$79.99) Full disclosure, the moment we saw this Mighty Bowser Lego set, we fell in love. Then… that RRP broke our little hearts. This 20% saving, however? Cause for celebration! For a lot of people – us included – the price for this one might remain out of reach, but if you’ve got the cash to spare and are keen to get your hands on one of the best new Lego sets in recent memory, this is your best chance yet!

(opens in new tab) Lego Optimus Prime | AU$279.99 RRP AU$223.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$56) This Lego Optimus Prime is a unique Lego set in the very best way. Not only do you get a 1,508-piece set to build the leader of the Transformers, you'll also find he transforms as well. Essentially, you're getting two classic hobby favourites in one here with the leading robot in disguise and here with a 20% discount to boot!

Black Friday Lego deals: FAQ

The Lego Creator Colosseum, which launched over Black Friday last year. (Image credit: Lego)

When will the best Black Friday Lego deals start in 2022? They already have! Lego sets receive intermittent discounts year round, but arguably get their best discounts in the lead up to and over Black Friday weekend, as retailers anticipate consumers wanting to get their hands on Lego for ideal Christmas gifts. There's a strong chance that the very best Lego deals won't come up until Black Friday properly kicks off on November 25, but there's still some killer bargains to be found right now!