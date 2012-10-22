Verizon-marked HTC DLX purportedly leaks in new photos

Consumers may soon get to treat themselves to a new Verizon 5-inch smartphone from HTC's One X line.

Rumors of a new Verizon/HTC handset have been flying around the web as pictures supposedly showing the new device - dubbed the HTC DLX - surfaced this weekend.

The DLX (pronounced "deluxe") should be available by the time Thanksgiving - just in time to kick off the holiday shopping season.

According to the leaks, the new smartphone sports 16GB of on-board storage, 2GB of memory, a 2500mAh battery and a quad-core processor.

Leak says

According to the source of the leaks, the DLX should run Android 4.1.1 Jelly Bean, with HTC Sense 4+ and Beats Audio. 4G LTE support may also be part of the device's package.

Interestingly, the handset is supposed to feature physical buttons instead of soft keys: a "back," "home" and "recent apps" configuration.

The HTC DLX is rumored to have a full 1080p HD display with an 8MP rear camera. Previous rumors gave the phone a 12MP camera, though now it looks like consumers will have to do with a few less megapixels.

Decent 8-megapixel camera in sight (Credit: Android Central)

The J Butterfly effect

The phone should closely mimic the recently announced, Japanese-aimed J Butterfly. Both phones feature gigantic 5-inch displays and, from the rumors, the Deluxe is pretty closely speced to the J Butterfly.

However, the HTC DLX wears Verizon's black and red color scheme, reminiscent of the Droid Incredible series.

The new deluxe phone marks the first device from the HTC One series to be available to Verizon customers.

The series was announced back in February, so HTC fans with a Verizon contract should be pleased the devices will finally come their way.

Well, there you go (Credit: Android Central)

Verizon has yet to recognize the phone's existence so there is no telling how accurate these forecasts are. HTC told TechRadar it had no comment on the rumors, while we have yet to hear back from Verizon.

We first got wind of the new device in the beginning of October with few details. Since then, some photos were leaked along with some more info, Verizon should be getting closer to some sort of announcement.

Via Android Central