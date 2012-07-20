HTC Droid Incredible 4G LTE (Verizon) review

While the HTC Droid Incredible 4G LTE admirably continues HTC's Incredible line, we still feel stung by the sticker price, especially when compared with what you can get for a few dollars more. But if you're looking for a smaller phone packed with impressive features, this will make your pocket extremely happy.

HTC continues their trend of making their Incredible line of mid-range cell phones that are also packed with features at an affordable price. What this means is a phone that feels fairly chunky and functional, but won't give you the whistles and bells of a razor-thin, cutting edge piece of tech in your pocket.

But, chances are you're eyeing the HTC Droid Incredible 4G LTE (Verizon) for the $149.99 contract price and features, not because you want a phone that looks like a samurai sword.

You don't get a huge screen here either, since this Incredible only has a four-inch screen, despite having an extremely long name. With a 1700 mAh battery inside, the phone could be fairly thin, but with the Beats Audio feature wrapped around the back and top of the phone, the first thing you'll be aware of is its relative thickness. Not that it's extremely bulky or distracting; you'll just feel it in your hand. It's actually a bit reassuring, as that nearly five ounces of heft makes it feel like a fairly solid piece of tech.

The back of the phone itself is molded plastic with a texture on it that makes it easy to grip, and you can easily see the rear speaker on the upper right, with the red-ringed camera and flash on the upper left. It's also relatively logo free, with a muted 4G LTE logo at top right, the red Beats logo at lower right.

In fact, the only real obtrusive branding is the Verizon logo on the front of the phone above the screen. The only real reason that can be a distraction is because the blinking LED light on the front is set right above the stylized V, almost as though it's a punctuation.

The rest of the front side contains the four-inch touchscreen, the front camera, and the three always present buttons at the bottom: back, home, and recent apps. The left side is fairly bare except for the charging port, and the right side is equally as bare with only the volume rocker switch, which is almost mounted too flush with the housing, making it difficult to find with your fingers. Rounding out the minimal sides is the bottom with only a microphone hole, while the top is the busiest of all with the power/lock switch and 3.5mm headphone jack set just above the red grill earpiece.

You'll have to pop the rear cover off via the provided notch at the bottom of the phone to access the micro-SIM and the microSD slot. While we appreciate the extra storage, it's not that much fun to pop the back cover off every time you need to get to it, although we do like the fact that this also means a user-replaceable battery that is easy to get in and out.

Overall, the case design is pleasant, and better looking than the average cookie-cutter devices you see everywhere. The extra splashes of red are a nice touch, and the curved, textured backside feels good in the palm of your hand. The only drawback is the plastic housing, which tends to feel a bit flimsy, especially when popping the back cover off.