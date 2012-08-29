Sony Xperia T – the best of Sony in a smartphone

Get ready to see the best in photography, movies, music and gaming with Sony's best smartphone to date.

Everybody wishes for a smartphone that combines the best of everything into one slim and stylish handset, and now that's here with the Sony Xperia T.

This new phone combines a 4.6" HD Reality Display (powered by the Mobile Bravia Engine) with a camera that can go from snap to sleep in just over a second. Those snaps will look crystal clear too, thanks to a 13MP sensor powered by Sony's Exmor technology.

Want to shoot in razor sharp 1080p HD? With the Sony Xperia T's fast capture in HD you'll never miss a moment – and you can see your photos geotag-mapped onto a clever globe view, or share with friends in just one tap.

The Sony Xperia T comes with NFC built right in; this contactless technology means you can seamlessly share your favourite track or best photo by simply touching, without the need for complicated setup.

And with Sony's Xperia SmartTags you're only ever a tap away from setting your alarm, moving the phone into car mode or playing the music you love while cooking up a storm in the kitchen.

If you want to crank the music experience up a notch, the inbuilt WALKMAN app combined with Sony's xLoud technology will bring a soul-shaking environment to your smartphone – plus access to millions of tracks so you'll always have the best tunes only a tap away.

But don't confine your entertainment to the smartphone; share it with friends via HDMI stream it wirelessly to your BRAVIA TV or use the optional TV dock to bring the best your smartphone has to offer to the big screen.

And let's not forget about gaming: with PlayStation certification the Xperia T offers access to a wealth of quality smartphone titles that will have you storming a battlefield, racing to the head of the pack or fighting your way to victory on the go.

So if you're ready to experience the world the way you want - be it stunning HD movies, music that shakes your soul or superfast camera that won't let you miss a shot - the Sony Xperia T is the only thing you'll need in your pocket.