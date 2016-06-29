Looking to save on a smartphone this summer? Here are 5 ways you can

Ah, summer! Time for cracking out the grill, cold drinks, and short shorts. While a smartphone in hand adds to all that fun in the sun, it could leave your wallet with a nasty burn.

We're keeping our eyes out for cheap smartphone deals this summer, so you can go out and post those cookout pics with money left over for sunscreen.

Apple, Amazon and Motorola have all introduced ways you can save on smartphones and plans this week, so check out their deals and doings below. AT&T and Verizon also have the hookup, and we've included some sweet deets for these carriers as well.

We'll keep this post up-to-date as more smartphone deals roll in, so check back in as the summer months heat up.

Do a little post-spring cleaning, get a new iPhone

Looking to spin some trash into treasure? Apple has revamped its trade-up program to make it easier to flip your aging iPhone into something more contemporary.

Trading in an iPhone 4S or newer can result in getting anywhere between $25 to $250 in credit that can be put towards an upgrade or reduced monthly bill. You can even fill out a simple form to divine exactly how much your old iPhone is worth.

While that cap is actually lower than Apple's previous trade-in policy, this new system is simpler to perform with your local carrier, making it more likely that you'll take advantage of the deal.

Additionally, if you're looking to switch sides, Apple has a not-so-publicized option to exchange Android smartphones and non-Apple computers for some trade-in credit, as well.

Get the Moto G4 unlocked and loaded for $199

Motorola is preaching the good word on unlocked phones, all the while walking the walk by offering the universally unlocked Moto G4 and G4 Plus for just $199 and $249, respectively.

Not only will these phones work with any carrier without a contract, but freedom from local restrictions also means the handsets work internationally with a simple SIM card swap - great for your summer getaway to the Bahamas.

The Moto G4 and G4 Plus release date is planned for July 12 online and at retailers nationwide, with preorders available now through Motorola's webpage.

Amazon's Primed for Android deals

Amazon is offering Prime members some decent price cuts - selling the retailer-exclusive versions of the BLU R1 HD and the Moto G4 for $50 off.

The BLU R1 HD comes in at $50 for 8GB ($60 for 16GB), while the Moto G4 is only $150 for the 16GB version ($180GB for 32GB).

Just like Motorola, Amazon's phone offerings come unlocked. However, being special-made for Amazon Prime, expect to see ads for Amazon's products and services on your lock screen - which could definitely get annoying.

Still, for less than the cost of a video game, you could be running a new phone with total freedom to choose a carrier that's a good fit for your needs/wallet. Speaking of...

Right back atcha, AT&T

After simplifying its payment plans down to just two flavors, plotting your next phone upgrade through AT&T hasn't been easier.

Want a cheaper plan, but less frequent upgrades? AT&T Next is for you. Want to expedite that shiny new upgrade? AT&T Next Every Year can up your phone game annually, which can be made even cheaper thanks to the carrier's buyback program.

Can't wait that long? We've collected a list of AT&T's best phone plans that could have you walking out the door with a new phone like the iPhone SE for just $13/month.

What's that on the Verizon?

Verizon is also looking to cut lose this summer, offering a slew of deals ranging from a buy-one, get-one-free deal for the iPhone 6S to leasing a new Samsung Galaxy S7 for $30 a month or the Windows-powered Lumia 735 for a scant five bucks a month.