Beam up a Star Trek edition Nokia 5800

Are you a Trekkie or a Trekker?

Classic Trekkies are likely to own tight-fitting yellow jerseys, raise one eyebrow to say 'Fascinating!' and idolise the Motorola StarTAC flip-phone (clearly modelled on a TOS communicator).

New school Trekkers, on the other hand, are more likely to sport Borg accessories, quote Commander Janeway, and might just have a soft spot for the Nokia 5800 Star Trek Limited Edition.

Dog and Bones

This XpressMusic handset comes packed with merchandised content from J.J. Abram's new Star Trek film, such as four special Star Trek animated screensavers, three Star Trek wallpapers and a Phazer application (no details on that yet).

Most popular will probably be the eight exclusive ringtones, which include those unforgettable sound effects 'Phazer Shot', 'Red Alert'and (naturally) 'Kelvin Communicator'.

Otherwise, the phone has the 5800's usual features: 3.2MP Carl Zeiss camera, A-GPS positioning and a decent touchscreen.

The Nokia 5800 Star Trek will be available from free on a £25 a month contract with Vodafone, Orange, T-Mobile and O2 at Phones 4U from this Friday, 1 May.