'Droid DNA by HTC' shows up in Verizon slide

Well, well what do we have here?

With all the leaks and rumors surrounding the HTC Droid DNA, we finally seem to have some cold, hard evidence that we weren't all thinking it into existence.

A "slide" picked up by Droid-Life with discernable Verizon markings shows an image named "Droid DNA by HTC."

The depicted device has a 5-inch screen with HD Display, an 8MP rear camera and 2MP frontal snapper, Beat Studio Audio and HTC Sense UA.

Holiday talk

According to Droid-Life's report, Verizon big wigs are passing the word to sales associates that the DNA is real and will be hitting stores "soon."

While there's not an official release date - both Nov. 20 and Dec. 6 have been kicked around - sources say the phablet's name has made the meeting and holiday kick-off event circuit.

We could get our first taste of DNA at a Nov. 13 event in New York, where, if the phone is unveiled, we'll certainly have clearer availability and pricing details.

If anything, all the rumormongering will finally come to an end.

Via Droid-Life