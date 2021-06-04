Peloton is offering big subscription discounts, if you qualify

Peloton will soon offer discounted monthly subscriptions to people who qualify, including students, teachers, health care workers and military personnel.

There are two types of Peloton subscription: all-access, and digital. If you own a Peloton exercise bike or treadmill, you'll need an all-access subscription to take part in the instructor-led running and spin workouts, which are streamed to the machine's built-in touchscreen. You'll get metrics including cadence, resistance and heart rate, plus access to the leaderboard so you can compete with other members.

If you don't own a piece of Peloton hardware, a digital-only subscription lets you join in a range of other live and on-demand exercise classes, including weights, yoga, running, and walking. You can access these classes through the Peloton app on your phone, tablet, smart TV, or online.

Peloton, Apple or Nike?

The new discounts apply to digital subscriptions, which usually cost $12.99 per month. As CNN reports, when the new tiers roll out, students will be able to sign up for digital membership for $6.99 per month. Healthcare workers, first responders and teachers will be able to register for $9.99 per month, as will military members and their families, whose discounted price will be locked in for life.

That puts it more in line with Apple Fitness Plus, which is priced at $9.99 per month, and offers similar instructor-led classes. If you're torn between the two, check out our full guide to Apple Fitness Plus vs Peloton.

The discounts bring Peloton's prices more in line with Apple Fitness Plus (Image credit: Apple)

If you're on a particularly tight budget, it's also worth considering Nike Training Club, which was originally another paid-for workout subscription service, but has been made free to join during the pandemic.

Although Peloton membership is available in the US, UK, Canada and Germany (with plans to extend it further over the coming months and years), the company confirmed to TechRadar that the new discounts are only available in the US, and it currently has no plans to extend them into further territories.