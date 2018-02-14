Panasonic TV lineup 2018: here’s every TV we've heard about so far

Panasonic announced two OLED TVs at CES 2018, and has now used its convention to unveil new LED models joining the range.

Following on from the EZ1002 released last year the FZ950 and FZ800 OLEDs both feature Panasonic's new HCX video processor (detailed below), and are available in either 55- or 65-inch variants.

Getting into the LED range, the flagship FX750 also uses the HCX processor and is closely modelled aesthetically on the FZ range. The FX750 comes in 75-, 65-, 55- and 48-inch variants.

The 4K HDR LED range is completed by the FX740, the FX700 and the FX600.

Read on for everything we know about the new televisions, and keep checking this page throughout the coming months as Panasonic announces the rest of its lineup during its centenary year.

Thinking of buying a TV? Watch our buying guide video below!

Panasonic 2018 TV technology

The headline feature of these TVs is they're the first two OLED panels this year that support the new HDR10+ HDR standard, which adds dynamic metadata to allow for scene-by-scene HDR mastering.

It's a similar piece of technology to what's already offered by Dolby Vision , but through being an open standard it's hoped that adoption might end up being wider, even if it doesn't quite meet the same technological heights as Dolby's proprietary tech.

Unfortunately, the sets don't offer support for Dolby Vision, which is perhaps surprising that Panasonic recently announced its first Vision-equipped UHD Blu-ray player.

As mentioned above, the two sets are powered by Panasonic's HCX Video Processing engine. With every OLED panel being produced by the same manufacturer, the way the images are processed has become an important way for manufacturers to distinguish their premium sets from the competition.

Panasonic says that the HCX chip offers good quality thanks to its 'Dynamic LUT' (or look-up table) system. This monitors the brightness of each scene in a film to deliver the best color accuracy.

The FZ800 lacks the soundbar of the more expensive 950

Panasonic OLED 2018 Models

Panasonic FZ950: The FZ950 is the more premium of the two sets. It features an integrated soundbar that's been developed in conjunction with Panasonic's Technics division. The soundbar has eight drivers in total, including four larger woofers, four squawkers and two tweeters, and theirs a passive radiator in there as well to help out with bass.

Panasonic FZ800: Step down to the FZ800 and you appear to get exactly the same panel, just without the front-facing soundbar. That means you're still getting almost 100% DCI-P3 colorspace coverage, and the same HDR10+ support powered by the same HCX chip.

Panasonic 4K HDR LED 2018 Models

Panasonic FX750: The FX750 is the flagship of the LED range. It boasts a design that closely mirrors the OLED range above, and includes the HCX processor. It supports HDR10+ and runs at 2200Hz, so should deliver a smooth picture for gamers and movie watchers alike. It comes in 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, and 49-inch variants.

Panasonic FX740: The FX740 follows in the footsteps of the 750, still using the same design language as the more premium OLED models, but without quite as much power under the hood. You'll still find HDR10+ support and Wide Color Spectrum, but this 4K LED set runs at 1600Hz. Available in 65-inch, 55-inch, and 49-inch variants.

Panasonic FX700: The FX700 is a very similar model to the 740 in terms of specs, the main differences, as a 4K HDR set running at 1600Hz, available in 65-inch, 55-inch, and 49-inch variants. The key difference is aesthetic, with the FX700 boasting a slim, metal frame and adjustable feet.

Panasonic FX600: The FX600 is the entry-level offering for Panasonic's 4K HDR LED range. It offers the same 'Switch Design' adjustable feet to make sure the TV can fit comfortably on your furniture as the FX700, but in terms of specs, it runs a little slower at 1300Hz. It's still capable of handling a 4K HDR10+ image, but lacks the Wide Color Spectrum offered by the others in the range.

Panasonic HD LED 2018 Models

Panasonic FS500: It's nice to see that with all of the effort that Panasonic is putting into the high end OLED and 4K models, it hasn't forgotten about the HD sets. The FS500 is an HD TV that handles standard HDR format content, and runs at 600Hz. It comes in 49-inch, 40-inch, 32-inch, and 24-inch variants.

Panasonic FS400: The FS400 also runs at 600Hz and handles standard HDR content. There are fewer options in terms of size on the FS400, coming in a 40-inch variant and a 32-inch variant. Both the FS400 and FS500 have Adaptive Backlight Dimming to boost the HDR functionality of the sets.