OnePlus 9 Pro costs more than expected in the US

The OnePlus 9 Pro is one of the best phones available, as our 4.5-star review attests, but it’s also very expensive, and if you’re hoping to buy it in the US, the starting price is currently even higher than you might have expected.

That’s because at the time of writing you can only get the priciest model there – the one that comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. That will cost you $1,069 (£929, around AU$1,400), and while a version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage has been announced for $969 (£829, roughly AU$1,250), that’s not currently on sale in the country.

This isn’t just a case of the cheaper model being sold out, it’s actually not listed at all, and while OnePlus has told Android Police that while this model will be available in future, no time frame has been given for it.

The OnePlus 9 is affected too

Curiously, the reverse is true for the standard OnePlus 9, with only the cheaper $729 (£629 / around AU$940) model being listed in the US, and no sign of the pricier $829 (£729 / roughly AU$1,070) version.

This isn’t an issue in all countries though. In the UK, both models of both phones are available, though notably only in some colors, so there are still some slight restrictions on what you can buy. And of course, the OnePlus 9 range isn’t available in Australia at all, as the company doesn’t currently have much presence there.

It’s not clear why you can’t currently get some models in the US. There is a global chip shortage that’s affecting smartphones, so that could be the issue, but that’s just a guess. In any case, for now, if you want the OnePlus 9 Pro there, it’s going to cost you $100 more than you might have been expecting.