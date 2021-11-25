One of the best smartwatches is $150 off in Amazon's Black Friday sales

This is probably one of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals we've seen so far: the LTE version of the TicWatch Pro, one of the top Wear OS devices we've ever tested, is available for a grand total of $150.
This Black Friday deal combines a pre-existing discount with a new extra reduction and might be good enough to tempt you from the Black Friday Apple Watch deals, Black Friday smartwatch deals or any other sales we're seeing on wearables.
(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best TicWatch Black Friday deals
TicWatch Pro 4G:
$299 $149.99 at Amazon (save $150)
Amazon is only listing this sale price as $40 off, but that's because it's listing the pre-deal price as $189.99 - but before Black Friday, this top Wear OS smartwatch was going for $299, making this discount way better than Amazon is saying.
We gave the original TicWatch Pro four and a half stars in our review, calling it "the best smartwatch you've never heard of", and one of our only negatives was that the device didn't have cellular connection.
Then TicWatch went and made a cellular version of the device, effectively nullifying one of our issues with the original - that's the TicWatch Pro 4G you see above.
Usually, this device sells for $299, but Amazon reduced it to $189 before Black Friday, and now by another $40 to bring the total savings up to $150. That's a lot of money off on a premium smartwatch, especially one of the favorites we've ever tested.
That's not the only TicWatch deal live right now though, and you can see a few more below:
TicWatch Pro S:
$189.99 $149.99 at Amazon (save $40)
This mid-range Wear OS watch has built-in GPS, a two-day battery life, a good-looking design and some nice watch faces. $40 off is a modest reduction on a relatively recent smartwatch.
TicWatch GTH:
$79.99 $49.99 at Amazon (save $30)
This is one of the cheapest TicWatch devices on the market, and it's mainly useful for its 24-hour skin temperature, heart rate and blood oxygen tracking. We didn't find it great for exercise tracking though.
TicWatch E3:
$199.99 $139.99 at Amazon (save $60)
This is a solid Wear OS smartwatch with built-in GPS, a just-under-two-day battery life, a top-end chipset and a big screen. It's not the best-looking smartwatch in the world but what it misses in design, it makes up for in features.
TicWatch Pro 3 GPS:
$299.99 $199.99 at Amazon (save $100)
This top-end Wear OS smarwatch has GPS (as the name implies) as well as a good-looking display, 3-day battery life, fast processor and a price that puts it as a little more affordable than its main competitors - especially with $100 off.
TicWatch C2 Plus:
$209.99 $146.99 at Amazon (save $63)
The TicWatch C2 Plus is a solid, though not quite inspiring, Wear OS watch with 1GB RAM, built-in GPS and NFC. There's TicWatch's usual suite of fitness and health features though some top-end tools from other TicWatches are missing.
More TicWatch Pro deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the TicWatch Pro - note it's the Bluetooth, not LTE version - from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
More Black Friday deals
- Amazon: 30% off 4K TVs, Fire TV Stick and more in the Black Friday sale
- AirPods Pro: on sale for $189.99 at Amazon
- Adidas: 50% off sportswear and shoes + free shipping
- Best Buy: up to 50% off Keurig coffee makers, 4K TVs, laptops and more
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $99.99 at Best Buy
- Christmas: lights, trees, and ornaments from $6.99 at Amazon
- Christmas pajamas: matching family sets from $14.99 at Amazon
- Clothing: up to 50% off coats, running shoes, and watches at Amazon
- Costco: up to $900 furniture, laptops, TVs, and jewelry
- Dell: up to $700 off the XPS 13, Inspiron, and Alienware
- DIY: 40% off power tools, leaf blowers, and more at Walmart
- DreamCloud: $200 off luxury mattresses + $399 free gifts
- Gifts under $30: books, toys, and cheap gift ideas at Amazon
- H&M: fashion gifts from $5.99 for men, women, and kids
- Home Depot: up to 40% off tools, grills, appliances and Christmas decor
- HP: laptops starting at $199.99
- Instant Pot: from $84 at Amazon
- Keurig: up to 30% off single cup and carafe coffee makers at Amazon
- Layla: up to $900 off mattress bundles in the Black Friday event
- Lowe's: 50% off tools, appliances, and holiday decor
- Microsoft: save up to $400 on the Surface Pro 7
- Nectar: $499 off mattresses + $399 in free gifts
- Nike: up to 40% off running shoes, hoodies, sweatpants, and more
- Nintendo Switch: latest stock updates on consoles and games
- Nordstrom: up to 40% off North Face, Adidas, UGG, Nike, and more
- Saatva: TechRadar exclusive - save $250 on luxury mattresses
- Samsung: Black Friday savings of up to $3,500 on 4K and 8K QLED TVs
- Shark vacuum: up to 15% off cordless and corded vacs at Amazon
- Target: massive deals on TVs, toys, Dyson, Keurig, and more
- Toys: discounts on LEGO, hoverboards and Barbie at Walmart
- TVs: smart Fire TVs from Amazon starting at $99.99
- Walmart: big savings on TVs, cordless vacs, and more
- Wayfair: up to 50% off Christmas trees, decor, wreaths, and stockings