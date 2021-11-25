One of the best smartwatches is $150 off in Amazon's Black Friday sales

This is probably one of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals we've seen so far: the LTE version of the TicWatch Pro, one of the top Wear OS devices we've ever tested, is available for a grand total of $150.

This Black Friday deal combines a pre-existing discount with a new extra reduction and might be good enough to tempt you from the Black Friday Apple Watch deals, Black Friday smartwatch deals or any other sales we're seeing on wearables.

Today's best TicWatch Black Friday deals

TicWatch Pro 4G: $299 TicWatch Pro 4G: $299 $149.99 at Amazon (save $150)

Amazon is only listing this sale price as $40 off, but that's because it's listing the pre-deal price as $189.99 - but before Black Friday, this top Wear OS smartwatch was going for $299, making this discount way better than Amazon is saying.

We gave the original TicWatch Pro four and a half stars in our review, calling it "the best smartwatch you've never heard of", and one of our only negatives was that the device didn't have cellular connection.

Then TicWatch went and made a cellular version of the device, effectively nullifying one of our issues with the original - that's the TicWatch Pro 4G you see above.

Usually, this device sells for $299, but Amazon reduced it to $189 before Black Friday, and now by another $40 to bring the total savings up to $150. That's a lot of money off on a premium smartwatch, especially one of the favorites we've ever tested.

That's not the only TicWatch deal live right now though, and you can see a few more below:

TicWatch Pro S: $189.99 TicWatch Pro S: $189.99 $149.99 at Amazon (save $40)

This mid-range Wear OS watch has built-in GPS, a two-day battery life, a good-looking design and some nice watch faces. $40 off is a modest reduction on a relatively recent smartwatch.

TicWatch GTH: $79.99 TicWatch GTH: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon (save $30)

This is one of the cheapest TicWatch devices on the market, and it's mainly useful for its 24-hour skin temperature, heart rate and blood oxygen tracking. We didn't find it great for exercise tracking though.

TicWatch E3: $199.99 TicWatch E3: $199.99 $139.99 at Amazon (save $60)

This is a solid Wear OS smartwatch with built-in GPS, a just-under-two-day battery life, a top-end chipset and a big screen. It's not the best-looking smartwatch in the world but what it misses in design, it makes up for in features.

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS: $299.99 TicWatch Pro 3 GPS: $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon (save $100)

This top-end Wear OS smarwatch has GPS (as the name implies) as well as a good-looking display, 3-day battery life, fast processor and a price that puts it as a little more affordable than its main competitors - especially with $100 off.

TicWatch C2 Plus: $209.99 TicWatch C2 Plus: $209.99 $146.99 at Amazon (save $63)

The TicWatch C2 Plus is a solid, though not quite inspiring, Wear OS watch with 1GB RAM, built-in GPS and NFC. There's TicWatch's usual suite of fitness and health features though some top-end tools from other TicWatches are missing.

