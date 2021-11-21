Nvidia RTX gaming laptop prices plummeting on Newegg – but sale ends soon

Newegg is rolling out its Black Friday gaming laptop deals in earnest and some Nvidia RTX gaming laptops are dropping to the lowest prices we've seen this year, like this deal on the MSI GL66 Pulse with RTX 3060 GPU for just $1,099 after instant savings and rebate offer. Or, you can get this MSI GP66 Leopard for $1,799 with instant savings and rebate offer, a $500 savings.

With Black Friday deals rolling out in earnest this week, these are some of the best prices on RTX gaming laptops we're likely to see, so don't be afraid to jump on one of these deals if you see something you like – they aren't likely to get much lower.

You'll have to hurry though, many of these offers end in a few hours, so you'll have to move fast if you want to get them at these prices.

Today's best Newegg RTX gaming laptop Black Friday deals

$2,999 Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED YD, 15.6-inch 4K AMOLED, Intel i7-11800H, Nvidia RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD | $2,999 $1,899 at Newegg (Instant savings and rebate)

Save $1,100 - Right off the bat, you're saving $800 with this Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED, but with an additional mail-in rebate offer, you can save another $300, bringing the total savings to $1,100. This is definitely one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals we've seen, but it ends early tomorrow morning, so you need to move on it soon if you want to save big on this beast.

$1,499 MSI GL66 Pulse, Intel i7-11800H, Nvidia RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,499 $1,099 at Newegg (Instant savings and rebate offer)

Save $400 - Save $300 right off the top on this MSI GL66 Pulse gaming laptop and get an extra $100 back with a mail-in rebate offer, making this excellent midrange RTX 3060 gaming laptop almost as cheap as a last-gen budget gaming laptop. You'll have to move fast though, this deal ends early tomorrow morning.

$2,299 MSI GP66 Leopard, Intel i7-11800H, Nvidia RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,299 $1,799 at Newegg (Instant savings and rebate offer)

Save $500 - Save $400 instantly on this MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop and get an $100 back with a mail-in rebate offer. Featuring an RTX 3080 GPU and a 240Hz FHD (1080p) display, the visuals on this gaming laptop are going to be some of the best you're going to find anywhere. You'll have to move fast though, this deal ends early tomorrow morning.

$1,199 Gigabyte G5 MD, Intel i5-11400H, Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD | $1,199 $849 at Newegg (Instant savings and rebate offer)

Save $350 - Getting RTX 30-series graphics on a gaming laptop for less than $1,000 is a tall order, but with this RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop from Gigabyte at Newegg, you can get one for less than $850, making it one of the best gaming laptop Black Friday deals we've seen so far. You'll have to hurry though, this deal ends early tomorrow morning.

$1,149 Acer Nitro 5, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD | $1,149 $1,069 at Newegg

Save $80 - If you're looking for the power and performance of an AMD Ryzen CPU and Nvidia RTX GPU, this Acer Nitro 5 is one of the better configurations we've seen, especially at this price. If you want to grab it though, you'll need to move quick, as this deal ends early tomorrow morning.

