Nokia could return to mobile with two Android handsets in early 2017

We’ve known for a while that the Nokia name will soon be coming to Android phones and tablets, but it seems the first two devices to bear the name could be here as early next year, with an MWC 2017 announcement rumored.

And we also have a good idea of what to expect from them, as Nokia Power User has collected details on a device known as the Nokia D1C, which could come in two different configurations.

The higher-end of these is said to have a 5.5-inch full HD screen, 16MP rear camera, 8MP front-facing one, Snapdragon 430 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 16GB of storage and Android Nougat on board.

Middle of the road

The lower-end model supposedly has largely the same specs, but with a 5-inch screen, 2GB of RAM and a 13MP rear camera. Neither of these are flagship phones then, but they could make for competent mid-rangers.

Credit: Nokia Power User / ithome

Based on earlier leaked images and renders, also obtained by Nokia Power User from a Chinese source, the Nokia D1C will have either a metal body or, more likely, a metal frame and polycarbonate back.

We should emphasize that these are all just rumors, so should be taken with a pinch of salt.

But there’s no doubt that Nokia (or rather HMD, which has exclusive rights to the name) is working on Android devices for release in 2017. In fact, Nokia’s own website now confirms as much.