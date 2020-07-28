Nintendo Switch Pro Controller hits $59 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is a pricey bit of kit, with a $69.99 MSRP that looms large over usual additional controller costs. However, Pro Controller deals are offering a reduced price on the official Nintendo Switch companion, with an excellent $59 price tag available at Amazon.

We've seen this price over Black Friday and during some lighter 2020 summer sales, but now you've got another chance to snap up a premium gamepad with $10 knocked off the price. Not only that, but this is the cheapest we've seen the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller go, and with the Switch's skyrocketing popularity, we would be surprised to see it on sale for much cheaper than this in the future.

So, if you're looking for more multiplayer options or you simply prefer a traditional gamepad in your hands, take a look at this Pro Controller deal below. If you're shopping in the UK or Australia, we're rounding up the latest Nintendo Switch Pro Controller prices and sales further down the page.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $69.99 $59 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is available for $10 off at Amazon right now, bringing it back down to a fantastic sales price of just $59. If you're after a more traditional Nintendo Switch experience, you're getting a great price this week.

