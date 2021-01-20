New Verizon Visa® credit card will give you rewards on your Samsung S21 and beyond

If you've been eyeing up the new Samsung Galaxy S21 - or any other cell phone or big tech buy, for that matter - then you'll inevitably be aware that making that purchase with a credit card can be a great way to earn rewards as you spend.

But what you may not know is that Verizon's recently launched Visa credit card offers some very eye-catching rewards, especially if a new smartphone is top of your shopping list.

The Verizon Visa® Card currently offers earnings of 2% back on all Verizon purchases. In addition, there's also 4% available on grocery store and gas purchases, 3% on dining purchases (including takeout and delivery) and 1% on all other purchases everywhere Visa credit cards are accepted. All of which can be claimed back as Verizon Dollars that can be redeemed against your Verizon Wireless plan or against new Verizon deals.

And possibly the best bit...there's no annual fee with this credit card.

You can read more about the card below, or head to the Verizon website to learn more.

Verizon Visa® Card offer in full

Verizon Visa® Card | 18.74% - 25.74% variable | No annual fee | Up to 4% earnings on purchases*

Exclusive to Verizon Wireless customers, the carrier's new Visa card piles on the rewards as you spend. In addition to the Verizon Dollars you can earn, card holders can get up to $10 per month off each eligible account or line (up to 10 lines max) when they enroll in Verizon's Auto Pay, too. And, unlike some other credit cards, there are no limits on how much you can earn. Click to learn more about the Verizon Visa® Card now

Do I really need a credit card?

Honestly, it entirely depends on your circumstances. If, for example, you've been eyeing up a new laptop or iPhone 12 for a while now and know that you can afford to buy it, then a credit card is a great way to get a little something back from your big (and everyday) purchases. Especially if you pay off your balance immediately.

But a credit card is not a good idea if you're trying to buy something that's beyond your current budget. If you're using a credit card as the only way to afford your purchase then it's probably a bad idea. That could get you in loads of debt that you can't clear and potentially harsh interest rates to make things even worse.

* No Annual Fee/No Foreign Transaction Fee - For New Accounts: Variable Purchase APRs are 21.74% or 25.74% for Verizon Visa Cred Card or 18.74%, 21.74% or 25.74% for Verizon Visa Signature Credit Card. APRs are accurate as of 1/1/21 and will vary with the market based on Prime Rates (as defined in your credit card agreement). Minimum Interest Charge is $2.