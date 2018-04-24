New leaked pictures show LG G7 ThinQ from every imaginable angle

The rumors and leaks for upcoming handsets fly thick and fast these days, and LG's highly-anticipated G7 ThinQ is the latest phone to find itself unofficially unveiled on a near-daily basis.

Revealed on Twitter by noted leaker, Evan Blass, we now have our best look yet of the LG G7 ThinQ, with some very high quality and official-looking product shots that show the AI-focused device from every conceivable angle.

G7 ThinQ, redux pic.twitter.com/QBWceCtr1aApril 23, 2018

As you can see, the LG G7 ThinQ's reported notch is on full display here, though if previous rumors are to be believed, it will be optional.

The leaked images also show a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a dual camera setup, and what appears to be its rumored dedicated button for Google Assistant to the left the display.

Thanks to a clear shot of the phone's bottom edge, we can also surmise that LG has kept the device's 3.5mm headphone jack around for another generation, which should please fans of the rapidly disappearing input. Also on display is the G7 ThinQ's USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

While nothing can be confirmed at this stage, we're pretty confident that this particular leak is on-the-money, given Blass' track record. We'll know for sure when the LG G7 ThinQ is officially launched on May 2, 2018.