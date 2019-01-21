NBN Co doling out more discounts, wants Aussies to adopt faster 100Mbps plans

The government-owned corporation behind Australia's national broadband network wants to keep the country in the fast lane – and right now, it's aiming to get more customers to opt for its top 'NBN100' 100Mbps speed tier.

NBN Co has announced that it will offer a $160 rebate to retail service providers (or RSPs) per customer they are able to sign up. Called “Fast Anytime 100”, the rebate went into effect yesterday (Monday, January 21) and will be offered until June of this year.

Although NBN Co is hoping this will push more customers to the highest speed tier, internal documentation shows the rebate is applicable to speed tiers of 25Mbps and over.

According to a statement provided to iTNews, “NBN Co is working with retailers to encourage their customers to connect to the network sooner and experience faster speeds.”

Life in the fast lane

NBN Co isn’t imposing any rules on how this rebate will be passed down to the end user, but it is possible that the rebate could be used to provide discounts to both new customers as well as existing ones looking to change to a higher-speed plan.

Aussie telco MyRepublic was the first out of the gate in offering a $10 discount on its 100Mbps plan to new customers. The discount will be applicable for 12 months and will bring the cost of the plan down to $79.95 a month. Customers looking to sign up for this offer will get unlimited data usage and a bundled VoIP phone line with unlimited landline calling included.

Other telcos are sure to follow suit, making this a good time to look into the best plans in the 100Mbps speed tier.