MSI reveals its first ever wireless earbuds for gamers, alongside a raft of gaming laptops

MSI has launched a bunch of new hardware over at Computex 2021, including the firm’s first ever wireless earbuds aimed at gamers, a new gaming PC, and a raft of gaming laptops (which were recapped on, after being officially unveiled a few weeks back).

MSI’s Immerse GH62 is the hardware maker’s first official foray into the world of wireless in-ear headphones, with the Immerse range of headsets previously sticking to the typical over-ear models (though MSI did produce one limited edition set of earbuds briefly in the past).

As mentioned, the GH62 wireless earbuds are squarely aimed at gamers and offer a low latency response, with MSI also promising accurate audio reproduction and clear voice recording.

They’re a nifty looking peripheral to boot, which never hurts, but MSI was otherwise tight-lipped when it came to providing details, with no mention of any pricing or launch timeframe. However, the company does say that the Immerse GH62 earbuds will be ‘coming soon’, so keep your, er, ear to the ground on that score.

Other new products unveiled by MSI at Computex included the MAG Infinite S3 gaming PC which is built around a choice of Intel Rocket Lake (11th-gen) CPUs and Nvidia RTX 30 series (Ampere) graphics cards. MSI makes a big thing about the cooling on this rig, with “huge air vents” on the front panel and a well-thought-out design overall in terms of the airflow and thermals throughout the case.

(Image credit: MSI)

Maverick kit

MSI further revealed the MPG Gaming Maverick PC kit which bundles up an MPG Z590 Gaming Edge Wi-Fi SP motherboard with a Core i7-11700K processor and MPG CoreLiquid K360 SP liquid cooling system, plus Trident Z Maverik memory. All that fits inside an MPG Velox 100P Airflow case complete with nifty RGB lighting (well, it wouldn’t be a gaming PC without some sparkly lights).

MSI also showed off its Spatium range of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs, with the flagship M480 drive boasting read speeds of up to 7000MB/s (and write speeds of up to 6850MB/s), coming in capacities of up to 2TB.

Finally, as we mentioned at the outset, MSI recapped on the launch of some gaming laptops which were first seen a few weeks ago in May, namely the GE76/66 Raider, GS76/66 Stealth, and GP76/66 Leopard notebooks. These mean machines offer displays with up to 360Hz refresh rates and up to Nvidia RTX 3080 GPUs in the case of the Raider models.

Then there’s also the Pulse GL76/66, Katana GF76/66, and Sword 17/15 portables which are more compact and equipped with an RTX 3060 graphics card.