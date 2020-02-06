More Canon Rebel T8i / EOS 850D images leak ahead of its imminent launch

The Canon Rebel T8i (known as the EOS 850D outside the US) is preparing to follow the Nikon D780 and Canon 1DX Mark III to become the third big DSLR launch of 2020, with a host of leaked images giving us a good idea of what we can expect.

The reliable Japanese site Nokishita revealed back in January that the Rebel T8i / EOS 850D would be launched in late February at the CP+ photography trade show, and now Canon Rumors has revealed some leaked images of the DSLR from virtually every angle.

The DSLR, which will succeed the three-year-old Rebel T7i / EOS 800D, isn't hugely different from its predecessor when it comes to design, with the new additions appearing to include an AF-On button and what appears to be a scroll wheel around the D-pad.

The photos suggest that there'll still be the same 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen, complete with a beginner-friendly graphical interface, while the mode dial appears to have been simplified, again showing that this camera will be pitched at novices and smartphone upgraders.

(Image credit: Canon Rumors)

Old design, modern brain

If the leaks so far are correct, the Canon Rebel T8i / EOS 850D will have a slightly different 24.1MP APS-C sensor to its processor, which will be paired with a Digic 8 processor.

The lack of a Digic X processor, first seen on the 1DX Mark III, would lock it out of advanced features like 'deep learning' autofocus, though that's to be expected on an entry-level DSLR.

Other rumors suggest the camera will have the same 45 cross-type AF points as before, with a slightly more powerful 7fps burst mode and the ability to shoot 4K/30p video. It's not yet confirmed whether the 4K video will use the full width of the sensor – the Digic 8 processor should allow this, though, which would give give it an advantage over older Canon cameras like the EOS M50.

If Nokishita is correct about the launch date, we should see the Canon Rebel T8i / EOS 850D officially announced sometime around the CP+ camera show, which starts on 27 February.

We'll bring you all of the news then, but in the meantime check out our in-depth Camera Rumors round-up for our thoughts on the other exciting releases we can expect to see in 2020.