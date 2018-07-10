Monster Hunter: World arrives on PC August 9, but comes with unpopular Denuvo DRM

Monster Hunter: World, the hit game which has sold amazingly well on consoles, has now popped up on Steam, with the PC version having a release date of August 9.

In other words, you’ll be able to buy the game four weeks from this Thursday (July 12), so there’s not long to wait at all.

The not-so-great news, which will certainly cause groans from some folks, is that the game is going to use Denuvo DRM. For the uninitiated, that’s anti-tampering software designed to defeat piracy, but some argue that it causes problems for legitimate players, including allegedly hampering performance in terms of frame rates and load times.

The game’s system requirements were also confirmed by the Steam listing, with the minimum PC spec insisting on at least an Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX-6300 processor, backed with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R7 260X (with 2GB of video RAM) on the GPU front. You’ll also need 8GB of system memory, and 20GB of drive space.

Remember that’s the bare minimum to run the game. The recommended requirements for Monster Hunter: World up the processor to an Intel Core i7-3770 (Ivy Bridge from 2012) or Intel Core i3 8350 (if you’re running contemporary Coffee Lake), or an AMD Ryzen 5 1500X. And you’ll need a GeForce GTX 1060 (3GB) or AMD Radeon RX 570X (4GB), although the necessary system memory is still pegged at 8GB.

Bonus benefits

Monster Hunter: World will retail at £49.99 on the PC, and those who pre-order the game on Steam will get a couple of bits of bonus content, namely the Origin Set armor and a charm that increases your attack power (and adds a chance of some damage mitigation – plus it looks pretty cool, too).

As we mentioned at the outset, this game has been a massive seller on consoles, and it’s publisher Capcom’s best-selling game ever having shifted some 7.9 million units across the world as of May. That figure has doubtless grown a little since then, and the PC release should obviously add more fuel to the fire.

Via Wccftech.com