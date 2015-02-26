Verizon's Nexus 6 might have Voice over LTE

Verizon began teasing its Google Nexus 6 earlier this month, and although we've yet to see the carrier's version of the phone materialize we're hearing a new rumor about it today.

This one is multi-faceted: according to sources who spoke with Phandroid, Verizon's Nexus 6 will launch March 12 and will feature a new version of Android with Voice over LTE.

The site contends that the Verizon Nexus 6 was originally meant to launch today, noting that the carrier - seemingly by accident - put up a demo video featuring the phone on YouTube today.

The video is now private, but it's clear that the Nexus 6 is launching on Verizon soon. We've asked a Verizon spokesperson to clarify exactly when, and we'l update if we hear back.

Regarding the other aspect of this rumor, the Nexus 6 will reportedly arrive with a new version of Android Lollipop, version 5.1, which will allegedly feature "enhanced 4G LTE" - voice over LTE, in other words.

As the site points out, this might explain why Verizon has taken so long (compared with its competitors) to get the Nexus 6 out the door. Let's hope it was worth it.