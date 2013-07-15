With Windows 8 in tow, Samsung Ativ Book 9 Lite touching down July 28

Samsung may be releasing more Android handsets than anyone can keep track of (see here, here and here), but now the Korean manufacturer is adding a more affordable option to its Windows 8 notebook lineup as well.

Samsung today announced U.S. availability for the Ativ Book 9 Lite, the latest iteration of the company's PC line powered by Microsoft's OS.

The Samsung Ativ Book 9 Lite will land in retail stores on July 28 for a suggested retail price of $799.99 in either Mineral Ash Black or Marble White; online pre-orders are now available for an unexplained $30 more, with delivery estimated for Aug. 9.

Made for touch

Samsung's included SideSync technology offers seamless integration with the company's tablet and smartphone products just by connecting them with a USB cable, allowing the Ativ Book 9 Lite to respond to text messages, view multimedia content and edit files with some drag-and-drop ease.

Despite the Book 9 branding, this Ativ Lite actually sports a 13.3-inch, 1366 x 768 LCD display. There's the standard 10-point capacitive touchscreen capable of handling input from both hands at once, for those who like to get touchy-feely with their screens.

Ativ Book 9 Lite is powered by a quad-core processor capable of up to 1.4GHz with AMD Radeon Graphics, 128GB of solid-state storage, 4GB DDR3 RAM and a 720pHD camera perfect for video chat.

Weighing 3.48 pounds, the latest Book 9 is compact 12.76 x 8.82 x 0.69 inches) and capable of up to 5.5 hours battery life - although that's still well short of Apple's latest MacBook Air models.