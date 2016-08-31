Lenovo lets slip Yoga 910 Ultrabook with yet another 'world's thinnest' claim

Are you ready for the world's thinnest laptop all over again? Good, because Lenovo's got another one in the Yoga 910, the sequel to last year's Yoga 900, just announced during IFA 2016 in Berlin, Germany.

Technically, the Yoga 910 is the "world's thinnest Intel Core i convertible," measuring just 0.56 inches (14.3mm) when closed. The updated Windows 10 2-in-1 comes with a few new tricks, too, like a fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello and a 4K, IPS multi-touch display.

Somehow thinner and wider

But, the Yoga 910 doesn't just come with an optional (a 1080p model is still available) sharper screen, its display has been made wider than before. Thanks to more narrow bezels than ever (5mm), Lenovo has increased the screen size of its leading laptop to 13.9 inches within barely smaller physical dimensions to last year's 13.3-inch model – a 10% increase in screen area.

The Yoga 900 (left) and Yoga 910 (right) side-by-side

And, if you're coming from last year's 3K (3,200 x 1,800; 276 ppi) model, Lenovo prouds itself on a 14% increase in pixel density if you were to spring for the 4K version (3,840 x 2,160; 315 ppi). Plus, the screen covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut at either resolution.

Speaking of other screen resolutions, Lenovo claims the new, all-aluminum – no more rubberized keyboard deck – Yoga 910 can last for up to 15.5 hours on a charge at 1080p. That figure drops considerably to 10.5 hours with the 4K option, but either number is seriously impressive. (We'll just have to test it out in a full review.)

Powered by Intel's 7th generation (Kaby Lake) Intel Core i series processors up to Core i7, the Yoga 910 can house as much as 16GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe solid-state storage. Rounding out the package is an impressive array of ports considering its size (plus 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1): USB-C, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports (one of each), plus a 4-in-1 card reader.

Not too bad for a laptop that weighs just 3.04 pounds (1.38kg). The Lenovo Yoga 910 – available in Champagne Gold, Platinum Silver and Gunmetal (a duller silver) – will hit shelves this October starting at $1,299 (about £991, AU$1,716).

A new detachable enters the Miix

However, Lenovo had another hybrid device to show off during its press conference in Berlin, the Miix 510. Taking the Surface Pro-like detachable approach to Windows 10 2-in-1 devices, the Miix 510 focuses heavily on portable productivity, with a 12.2-inch, FHD+ (1,920 x 1,200) display and an optional LTE radio to start.

The Miix 510 comes with an overhauled keyboard cover in the box, with a sturdier, plastic design and deeper, 1.5mm key travel than previous iterations. Flipping the script on what's usually included in the box, an optional Active Pen from Lenovo allows you to take notes and draw on the device through Windows Ink.

And this is Lenovo's upgraded answer to the Surface Pro

This new Miix all but solidifies Lenovo's detachable 2-in-1 as one of the Surface Pro line's biggest fans – in that it's practically indistinguishable save for a few details. Sure, Lenovo's putting its brilliant, 150-degree watchband hinges to excellent use, but it's still the same design as Microsoft's.

At any rate, the Miix 510 impresses from an early glance for its gray aluminum, unibody frame, much improved keyboard cover and reported 7.5 hours of battery life. And, there's one thing the Miix 510 has over the Surface Pro 4: USB-C and USB 3.0 on the same chassis, plus a microSD reader.

Save for the new USB-C port, it's tough to tell this thing apart from a Surface

With up to an Intel Core i7 processor (6th generation, or Skylake), as much as 8GB of RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe solid-state storage, you might be surprised by the Miix 510's price tag. Starting this October, you can get a unit starting for just $599 (about £457, AU$791).

Of course, we'll have to judge both of these devices' asking prices with the full review treatment, and we can't wait.