Microsoft sale at Best Buy: deals on the Surface Pro, laptops, Xbox, and more

Kick off your weekend with these incredible deals from Best Buy's 3-day Microsoft sale. The retail giant is discounting some of Microsoft's best-selling items, including laptops, tablets, Xbox games, and more.

Some of Microsoft's highlighted deals include the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $579 (was $959), the sleek Surface Laptop Go marked down to $649.99 (was $699.99), and a massive $400 discount on the powerful Surface laptop 3.



You'll also find discounts on Xbox accessories like up to 50% off popular Xbox games, a rare discount on an Xbox Game Pass, the Razer Wolverine Xbox controller on sale for $144.99, and a bundled deal that saves you $30 when you purchase the Corsair HS60 Pro wired gaming headset with a three month PC subscription to the Game Pass library.



See more of the top Microsoft deals below and keep in mind that Best Buy's 3-day sale event ends on Sunday, so you should take advantage of these incredible bargains now before it's too late.

Microsoft deals at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with black Type Cover: $959 $579 at Best Buy

Save $380 - Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for a record-low price of $579. The powerful tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: $1,299.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - Score a massive $400 discount on the Surface Laptop 3 at Best Buy's Microsoft sale. The powerful laptop packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 10th Gen Intel Core processor.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: $699.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Get the sleek Microsoft Surface laptop Go on sale for $899.99 at Best Buy. The ultra-thin laptop features a 12-inch touchscreen display, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD, and an Intel 10th Generation Core i5 processor.

Save up to 50% on select Xbox and PC games: starting at $19.99

You can score up to 50% off select Xbox and PC games at Best Buy. Prices starting at just $19.99, popular games include Halo, Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves, and many more.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 months: $44.99 $35.99 at Best Buy

Save $9 - Save just under $10 on three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at Best Buy this weekend. That's a great offer that nets you three months of access to not only the full Game Pass library but also online play and additional discounts through Xbox Live Gold as well.

Corsair HS60 Pro wired gaming headset + 3 months Xbox Game Pass for PC: $99.98 $69.98 at Best Buy

Save $30 - This headset and Game Pass bundle offers a three month PC subscription to the Game Pass library and a set of Corsair HS60 Pro cups for $30 off their separate selling price. You'll also find this already-cheap headset discounted to $49.99 (was $69.99) by itself as well.

Razer Wolverine officially licensed Xbox wired controller: $159.99 $144.99 at Best Buy

Save $15 - If you want a little more power out of your controller, the Razer Wolverine is looking like a great buy this weekend. Best Buy has dropped the price to $144.99 in its latest Xbox deals and you're getting a super customizable gamepad overall, with extra buttons for re-mapping and a range of interchangeable thumbsticks and D-Pad configurations.

