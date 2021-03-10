Memorial Day mattress sales 2021: the best early deals happening now

The 2021 Memorial Day sales event is the perfect opportunity to purchase the mattress of your dream at a discounted price, so we've put together this guide to help you find all the best early Memorial Day mattress sales deals and shop today's best offers.



Whether you want to save money on the best mattress you can buy or are looking for the cheapest (quality) mattress possible, we've got you covered. Mattress deals are always a popular category during the Memorial Day sales event, with several online stores offering some of its biggest discounts of the year with sitewide discounts and free accessories with your purchase.



While Memorial Day might seem like eons away (May 31, to be exact), there are plenty of mattress deals that you can shop for right now. March is national sleep month, so we've included today's top bargains below from brands like Purple, Nectar, DreamCloud, and more. Make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be updating with all the best mattress deals leading up to the Memorial Day sales event.

The best Memorial Day mattress sales

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $798 $499 + $399 of free gifts

Save up to $800 - Nectar's premium, medium-firm memory foam mattress is extremely comfortable and supportive and was named best mattress from our sister site Tom's Guide. Nectar's current sale includes a $400 discount on the mattress and you'll get $399-worth of free gifts added to your order, including luxury sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector.

Purple Mattress: free sheets + 2 pillows with select mattress purchase

For a limited time, if you purchase a select mattress from Purple, you'll receive free sheets and two pillows - up to a $247 value. You can also save 10% off premium bedding + cushion bundles.

The DreamCloud: from $799 $699 + $299 of free gifts at DreamCloud

Save up to $599 - Dreamcloud's spring sale allows you to save $200 on the luxury hybrid DreamCloud (it's medium-firm), and you'll get a free mattress protector (worth $99), a sheet set (worth $150), and a cooling pillow (worth $75) added to your order for free. It also comes with a year-long risk-free trial.

Lucid Memory Foam mattress: from $399 $362.14 at Amazon

Save $37 - The Lucid Memory Foam Mattress is one of Amazon's top-rated mattresses and an "Amazon's Choice" recommended buy. This 2020 mattress features a 12-inch medium-firm feel that's perfect for back, side, or stomach sleepers. There's currently just a small discount on the twin size, but this mattress is regularly discounted, so it's worth keeping an eye on.

Saatva Classic mattress: from $699 at Saatva

Save $225 - Saatva's Daylight Savings sale gets you a $200 discount when you spend over $1,000. Just click through from this page, and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout. The offer applies to any of Saatva's luxury mattresses, but we recommend the Saatva Classic. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a durable dual steel coil support system. Ends 3/15.

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: from $450 $405 at T&N

Save up to $85 - Tuft & Needle's spring sale includes 10% off sitewide and 15% off bed frames. That means the company's popular budget foam Original mattress is now on sale for just $405 (was $450) for a twin, while a queen now costs $625.50, down from $695. Ends 4/18.

