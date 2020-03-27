Massive MSI gaming laptop sales kick off this weekend

These MSI gaming laptop deals are offering some fantastic prices on incredibly powerful machines this weekend. That's a great shout if you've been looking for a new rig, or you're after a work laptop that can double up for play when you need it to.

We're seeing discounts across the US and UK range this week, with prices starting at just $699 in the US. If you're shopping in the UK, you can pick up some fantastic specs including hexa-core i7 processors, RTX 2060 graphics, and speedy SSDs for as little as £1,198. We rarely see such power at that price point, making now a great time to snag a gaming laptop deal on an impressive machine.

These MSI gaming laptop deals are bringing high-performance machines down to price points they rarely hit. That means you're picking up excellent value if you grab a gaming laptop this weekend, with some fan favorites available for particularly cheap prices.

MSI gaming laptop deals in the US

MSI GF63 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $799 $699 at Newegg

If you're shopping at the cheaper end of the range this weekend, you'll find this $699 MSI gaming laptop available from Newegg. You're not skimping on the specs, though, there's still a 9th gen i5 processor in here, with a massive 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM, and GTX 1650 graphics.

MSI Alpha 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $999 $899 at Newegg

There's a Ryzen 7 processor sitting inside this $899 MSI gaming laptop deal, as well as a roomy 512GB SSD and 8GB RAM to boot. You'll be playing with Radeon RX 5500M graphics as well.

MSI GE65 Raider 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,199 (after rebate) at Newegg

You're picking up a fantastic 1TB SSD inside this MSI gaming laptop deal, with 16GB RAM and GTX 1660 Ti graphics. And running it all you'll be wielding a mega-powerful 9th generation i7 processor. This is a fantastic spec for this price point, on a powerhouse we rarely see at such a low cost.

MSI gaming laptop deals in the UK

MSI GL65 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £1,498 £1,198.99 at Scan

A 9th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1TB hard drive, and RTX 2060 graphics - this MSI GL65 gaming laptop looks a lot like the one below it. However, if you're looking for a slimline gaming experience, this 15.6-inch display will fit better in most backpacks.

MSI GL75 17.3-inch gaming laptop | £1,598.99 £1,298.99 at Scan

This massive MSI laptop offers a gorgeous 17.3-inch display with some pretty stunning specs as well. You're picking up a hexacore 9th gen i7 processor inside here, with 16GB RAM, RTX 2060 graphics, a 256GB SSD and a 1TB hard drive. Plus, you're saving £300 overall as well.

Looking for more? You can check out all the latest gaming laptop deals right here on TechRadar. Or, complete your new rig with best gaming mouse deals and cheap gaming monitor sales online right now.