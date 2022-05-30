Memorial Day mattress sale news live: 2022’s best deals as they land

Refresh

Here are the live highlights and news from the 2022 sales so far:

So what’s happening right now in this year's sales? I’m seeing lots of memory foam and hybrid mattresses discounted, plus cooling mattresses and accessories too - great news as we approach summer and begin dreading those hot, sleepless nights.

I’ll be sharing mattress shopping tips to help you zone in on the real bargains and stay away from the duds (they are out there), plus some cool sleep tips to help you snooze better on your new mattress.

Get set for better sleep Hello, mattress shoppers. Sleep Editor Claire signing on here to walk you through the hottest deals coming out of this year’s Memorial Day sales .

Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte Euro Top 10.5” Mattress: From $799.99 $399.99 at Mattress Firm (opens in new tab) This is an exclusive version of the Serta Perfect Sleeper and it shares many of the comfort and support features. Those include 825 coils and cooling gel foam for contouring support and pressure relief across your back and hips, plus the Cool Twist Gel helps regulate temperature to reduce overheating. It’s also highly rated for motion isolation so you and your partner shouldn’t disturb each other so much when changing sleep positions. At 50% off, a queen size costs less than $500 and you’ll get 120 nights to trial it.

Good sleep needn’t cost the earth, and I’ll prove that to you right now with this fantastic Mattress Firm Memorial Day sale offer:

As a Sleep Editor I’ve tested a range of memory foam, hybrid and cooling mattresses, and lots of them are on sale today. My job is to recommend the very best mattresses for epic sleep, but for this live report I’ll focus on some brilliant budget buys too.

Where to find the best Memorial Day mattress sale offers

TechRadar has been covering these sales for a number of years and that includes mattresses and bedding. But if this is your first time shopping for a mattress on Memorial Day, you might be feeling overwhelmed at just how many deals there are.

But don’t worry - that’s where I come in! I know exactly which manufacturers and retailers have genuinely good offers and how today’s sale prices compare to what we see most months from these brands.

The biggest offers are normally found online, as manufacturers who don’t have the cost of bricks and mortar stores can seriously undercut their in-store competitors. So where are the best deals? It depends on what you’re after.

(Image credit: Getty)

If you want free bedding and money off your new mattress purchase, check out the following sales:

Helix Sleep (opens in new tab) - up to $400 off and you get two free squishy pillows

Nectar Sleep (opens in new tab) - up to $499 of bedding with mattress purchases

Cocoon by Sealy Chill (opens in new tab)- free cooling bedding worth up to $199

If you want the longest mattress trial period, which is 365 nights, to doubly make sure you have picked the right bed for all seasons, these are the deals to consider:

Nectar Sleep (opens in new tab) - also offers a lifetime warranty, with up to $499 of free bedding. Prices from $499

WinkBeds (opens in new tab) - takes on Nectar with a lifetime warranty, but no free gifts. Prices from $849

DreamCloud (opens in new tab) - lifetime warranty here too, plus up to $499 of free bedding. Prices from $699

Avocado Green (opens in new tab) - a 25-year warranty on its flagship organic mattress. Prices from $1,099 (no free bedding)