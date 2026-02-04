<a id="elk-4ef5df43-e253-4978-b985-7e690fb7690a"></a><h2 id="that-s-quite-a-spike-2">That's quite a spike</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="8389b0be-684d-4be0-9d9d-fca941a938c2"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1600px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="adHZuiBL3P5ZKz955WfogQ" name="EEdown-1" alt="A graph showing an EE outage" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/adHZuiBL3P5ZKz955WfogQ.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1600" height="900" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Downdetector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="92c2ce7e-69e9-4e7a-8fe3-c5bd38dccbe0">While nothing is yet official, there are definitely problems on the EE network right now &ndash; at the time of writing, there are over 9,300 reports on Downdetector (above).</p><p>Most of those (87%) are reporting issues with mobile signal, with many in the comments on Downdetector and on social media saying that they can't make calls.</p><p>EE hasn't commented yet to acknowledge any widespread problems, but I'm contacting them now and will update this liveblog if I hear anything.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>