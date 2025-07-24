Refresh

Get notified of updates

EE and BT customer services lines also down (Image credit: Shutterstock / William Barton) Just to compound today's frustrations, the customer service phone lines for EE and BT also appear to be down right now. I tried EE and that is still the case right now. I was prompted to try after a TechRadar reader emailed me to say that their son works in an EE call centre and that they were all down. While it's possible to get through to BT's customer service, it sends you in a loop that makes it impossible to pick any options or speak to an advisor, suggesting there are still issues there too. According to the BBC, the UK communications regulator Ofcom has also said that it's in contact with BT "to establish the scale and cause of the problem as soon as possible". So it looks like this sadly won't be a quick fix from here.

(Image credit: Shutterstock / sirtravelalot) BT has just got back to me with a small update. The main statement from a BT spokesperson is similar to before: "We’re currently addressing an issue impacting our services. We apologise for any inconvenience caused; we’re working urgently to fix this issue and will provide a further update as soon as possible”. However, it also added that 999 is working as normal and that customers can and should continue using that, despite the wider voice calling issues. It also said that it's assessing the impact for customers and stressed that it is working hard to fully restore services for them. Unfortunately, there's still no timescale for when that's going to happen, so customers will have to remain patient into this evening.

(Image credit: Downdetector) Earlier, Vodafone told me that there was "no problem" with its network, and that reported issues from its customers were all a knock-on effect from EE and BT. However, with reported problems around incoming and outgoing calls continuing on Downdetector, I asked if it had an update. A Vodafone spokesperson told me: "Due to the ongoing EE network issue, and the way number porting works across networks, customers who have ported from EE to Vodafone or Three may experience issues too". So that could certainly help explain why Vodafone's graph on Downdetector remains high at over 1,000 reports, at the time of writing. Presumably, once BT and EE fixes the root cause, that number should come down...

The problems persist (Image credit: Downdetector) Sadly, that downward trend in reported issues from an hour ago hasn't continued in the right direction, with EE showing a spike from around 4.30pm BST. It's a similar story on BT, while Vodafone – which maintains that it has no issues of its own – has gone back above the 1,000 mark again. Unfortunately, it looks like this one is going to run into the evening, but I'll update you as soon as I hear anything more (hopefully with better news).

A nationwide issue (Image credit: Downdetector) While BT and EE haven't expanded on the issue that's continuing to hit their landline and mobile networks, it's clear from Downdetector that this is a UK-wide issue. The heat map of reports for EE (above) shows they've come from across the country, from London up to Glasgow. It's a similar story when you look at the map for BT, and the sources of the comments on the site and on X. So while we've seen outages with a far higher spike in reports (for example, Three UK in late June), it's clear this one is still far-reaching and significant. I've asked BT and EE for another update on a rough timescale for a fix, as many customers are understandably getting frustrated at this point.

What's the main problem? @EE cannot call out or receive calls. Cannot call you to tell you. What is happeningJuly 24, 2025 The bulk of complaints from EE customers are that they can't make or receive phone calls. For some, this seems to be universal problem across all networks, while for others it only affects calling other networks outside EE. One TechRadar reader, who is on EE, messaged me to say that they can call others on EE, but not on other networks. They reported this to EE but it told them the local network was running without issue. EE seems to have changed its tune on social media since then, stating (like the BT statement) that "we’re currently addressing an issue impacting our services". Over on BT, the issue is related more to landlines, where customers are again reporting being unable to make or receive calls. I've just chased up BT and EE for an update and will report back if I hear anything.

Signs of improvement? We’re currently addressing an issue impacting our services. We apologise for any inconvenience caused; we’re working urgently to fix this issue and will provide a further update as soon as possible.July 24, 2025 I haven't yet received an updated statement from BT and its official X account is continuing to tell panicked customers that it's still "working urgently" to fix the issue. On the plus side, the reports on Downdetector (below) seem to be dropping for EE and BT, as is the knock-on effect on the likes of Vodafone and O2. Curiously, Three UK (and related networks like ID Mobile) seems to be bucking the trend, suggesting there could be a separate issue there. But in the main, the trend is looking positive – now all we need is some confirmation of a fix from BT to continue the promising news. (Image credit: Downdetector)

Vodafone says it has no issues I've just heard back from a Vodafone spokesperson who's simply stated that "there is no problem with the Vodafone network". That doesn't necessarily mean that Vodafone customers aren't experiencing any issues today, but it appears that these could simply be the knock-on effect of contacting those on EE or BT landlines. This means it increasingly looks like the root problem is with BT and EE, which have both acknowledged the issue and "working urgently to fix" it. I'm chasing up BT for an update now and will update this liveblog as soon as I get one.

BT landlines also hit (Image credit: Downdetector) While the biggest number of reported issues has been with phone calls on EE, there has been a large spike in reports of problems on BT landlines, too. That makes more sense now we know that the root cause of the problems seems to be from BT's infrastructure, according to its spokeperson. A number of people on X have reported being unable to make or receive landline phone calls on BT. Some are also reporting that the helpdesk number is down. BT's official account on X has only replied stating that it will share the complaints with its team to investigate, but at least BT's official statement (below) is more revealing. Hopefully there's a fix coming soon.

A statement from BT EE, which is a part of the BT group, has just sent me this short statement from a BT spokesperson: “We’re currently addressing an issue impacting our services. We apologise for any inconvenience caused; we’re working urgently to fix this issue and will provide a further update as soon as possible." That doesn't shed too much light on the issues, but it seems the problem lies with the BT infrastructure underlying the mobile networks and broadband. I'll let you know as soon as I get that further update.

An unusual network outage (Image credit: Downdetector) This morning's problems across Vodafone and EE – and related networks like Lebara – are pretty unusual. They aren't a typical nationwide outage, where we use a large surge in reports, or a temporary blip where the reports quickly drop again. This means it's likely a more specific technical issue. On Downdetector, a couple of comments have pointed the finger at 'SIP trunk providers', which connect business phone systems to public phone networks via the internet. There's speculation that the ultimate fault lies with EE, but we'll hopefully get an official statement soon to put the rumors and uncertainty to bed.

The problems are specific to calls @EE hey there seems to be a network issue with outbound/inbound calls to other networks. I can make and receive calls to others on EE.July 24, 2025 Across both EE and Vodafone, the reported issues are mainly related to phone calls (both outgoing and incoming). But as the X post above suggests, the problems may also be specific to making calls to people on other networks – which would explain why we've seen simultaneous spikes across both EE and Vodafone. I'm still awaiting statements from both networks on the exact cause, and a timescale for a resolution, and will let you know as soon as I hear anything.

No statements from the networks yet @EE hi, I’ve tried to call, and also receive a callback but I can’t get through and the helpline is saying the service is down, the texts are saying the call can’t through to me, and I am unable to make or receive calls on my phone, please can someone help? Thank youJuly 24, 2025 I've contacted both EE and Vodafone for a statement on the ongoing issues with calls that many are experiencing, but haven't heard back yet – I'll update this liveblog as soon as I do. Strangely, there's been little official acknowledgement of the problems on the likes of X, too. Vodafone is asking customers to send it private DMs about their issues, while EE's account says it's passing reports onto "the relevant team to look into". While the outages aren't quite on the UK-wide scale of Three's last month, they are now affecting enough people to require an acknowledgement that they exist and an estimated timescale for a possible fix. Hopefully, that'll come soon if the reports continue to rise.

Lebara also affected – and is Three now involved? (Image credit: Downdetector) Because Lebara is part of the Vodafone network, it's also experiencing some issues today –with a notable spike of reports on Downdetector. And now Three, which suffered the UK's last major network outage in late June, is also showing a small but significant rise in reports, currently standing at the 300 mark. It's possible this is related to the problems on EE and Vodafone (with Three customers unable to get through on those other networks), and I don't currently have any problems on Three. But it's another one I'll be keeping an eye on.

The reports continue to rise (Image credit: Downdetector) The reports of network issues are still steadily rising on Downdetector for both EE and Vodafone. At the time of writing, the spike for EE has shot above the 1,300 mark, and has climbed particularly sharply in the last 30 minutes. Meanwhile, over on Vodafone the reports are only slightly lower at around 850. If they continue in this direction, I'll be expecting a statement from both networks about the issues (which mainly seem to be affecting calls) pretty soon. (Image credit: Vodafone)

Vodafone responds (Image credit: Vodafone / X) While it isn't an official statement from Vodafone acknowledging issues, the network's customer service reps on X are responding to some irate customers stating that "due to some technical issues" some will be experiencing issues with making and receiving calls. Vodafone's X account says that the network is working to "fix this as soon as possible". I'm following up with them to see if there's an official statement on the problems.