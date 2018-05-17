LG's 4K Mac monitor is at its cheapest price yet today only

When Apple partnered up with LG to craft hyper-high-resolution screens for its Mac computers, the Mac world salivated. Now, you might have to hold your jaw upon learning just how cheap one of those very screens is going for today only.

Of course, part of the reason why this monitor is so cheap is because it's been certified refurbished, which includes a 90-day warranty. The fine-tuning LG and Apple to make this screen work specifically with macOS should help you overlook that, not to mention the 219 pixels per inch and gobs of USB-C ports.

This deal ends on May 18 at 12am PT/3am ET, so act quickly if you want to save a fortune on this most coveted of monitors.