LG C1 OLED TV breaks record-low price in early Black Friday TV deal at Amazon

The LG C1 OLED TV is on sale today at Amazon for just $1,296.99 (was $1,499.99) on its 55-inch variant - the lowest price yet and a fantastic early Black Friday deal.

And, if you're looking for a different size you'll also find the 48-inch on sale for $1,096 (was $1,296), the 65-inch for $1,796 (was $2,499), and the 77-inch for $2,896 (was $3,799) - all respectively record-breaking discounts.

Holding a five-star review and a place on our best TVs of 2021 buyer's guide, the LG C1 OLED TV is an easy recommendation from TechRadar. While quite pricey, the combination of its next-to-flawless picture quality, well-designed smart features and interface, and four HDMI 2.1 ports makes it a really great future-proof buy.

Having those HDMI 2.1 ports are especially handy if you're a next-gen gamer as you'll be able to hook up your PS5 or Xbox Series X console and enjoy all your games at 4K and 120Hz - a requirement to have your games looking their best and running as smoothly as possible.

Note, the LG C1 series OLED TV is also on sale at Best Buy and Walmart for the same price, if you'd prefer to pick it up from those retailers instead. As easily one of the best early Black Friday TV deals so far, this one's a great opportunity to beat the crowds and secure yourself a popular model well before the big day itself. Alternatively, you can wait and check out Amazon Black Friday deals page on the day.

Outside the US? See the best TV deals in your region just below.

Black Friday TV deals: LG C1 OLED

Image LG C1 OLED UHD 4K Smart TV (55-inch): $1,499.99 $1,296.99 at Amazon

Pick up the stunning LG C1 series OLED TV for its lowest ever price today at Amazon - available in a range of different sizes. With industry-leading picture quality, a range of excellent smart TV features, plus support for gaming at 4K and 120Hz, the LG C1 is an easy recommendation.

48-inch: $1,296 $1,096 | 65-inch: $2,499 $1,796 | 77-inch: $3,799 $2,896 View Deal

Amazon - also featuring sales on Samsung QLED and cheap 4K TV deals

- also featuring sales on Samsung QLED and cheap 4K TV deals Best Buy - price-matching on LG C1 OLED TVs and more

- price-matching on LG C1 OLED TVs and more Read about the upcoming Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals

Looking for more options this week? Head on over to our main cheap TV deals page to see a full list of recommendations from LG, Samsung, Sony, and other leading brands.