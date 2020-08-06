Lenovo Legion gaming laptop deals offer big savings on RTX 2070 rigs this week

This week's gaming laptop deals are dropping prices on these Lenovo Legion Y740 rigs, complete with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics. Whether you're shopping in the US or UK, discounts and TechRadar exclusive promo codes can save you some serious cash on these powerful configurations.

All of these gaming laptop deals also offer up a hexa-core 9th generation i7 processor with 16GB RAM and a 1TB HDD paired with a 256GB SSD. Those are some strong specs at this price point, especially seeing as Lenovo is cutting $500 off its 15.6-inch Legion Y740 with promo code Back2School3, bringing the final price down to $1,499.99.

If you're shopping in the UK, however, you'll have our very own exclusive promo codes to take advantage of. Use code FUTURE15 to knock 15% off the price of the Lenovo Legion Y740, with the cheapest configuration coming in with £300 off at £1,699 this week. However, you can also use this code to save on a larger 17.3-inch model as well as upgraded specs as well. These offers will only last until September 30.

We're going into more detail on these gaming laptop deals just below, but you'll find plenty more cheap gaming laptops on sale right now if you're shopping with a smaller budget.

Gaming laptop deals: US

Lenovo Legion gaming laptop deals in the US

Lenovo Legion Y740 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Lenovo

Save $500 on this RTX 2070-fitted Lenovo Legion Y740 with ecoupon Back2School3 at Lenovo. There's some serious power inside here, with a hexa-core 9th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, a 1TB HDD paired with a 256GB SSD and 8GB of Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q. Plus, the Dolby Vision, HDR 400 display also offers Nvidia G-Sync for tear-free, super smooth gameplay.

Lenovo Legion Y740 17.3-inch gaming laptop: $1,709.99 $1,299.99 at Lenovo

This bigger 17.3-inch gaming laptop deal doesn't offer an RTX 2070 GPU, however it's a great deal if you're looking for a larger display. You'll find the same 9th gen i7 processor inside this model, with the same memory and storage configuration as above as well. You are dropping down to GTX 1660Ti graphics, however, to make way for that smaller price tag and bigger screen. Use eCoupon Back2School9 for this final price.

Shop all gaming laptop deals at Lenovo

Gaming laptop deals: UK

Lenovo Legion gaming laptop deals in the UK

Lenovo Legion Y740 15.6-inch gaming laptop: £1,999 £1,699.99 at Lenovo

Use promo code FUTURE15 to save 15% on this Lenovo Legion rig, chopping the price down to £1,699. That's an excellent price for a hexa-core 9th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD and 256GB SSD combo storage, and 8GB of Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics. Use the same promo code to save 15% on an upgraded spec, boosting your SSD to 512GB, doubling your RAM, and netting you an RTX 2080 GPU for £2,399 £2,039.99.

Lenovo Legion Y740 17.3-inch gaming laptop: £2,099.99 £1,784.99 at Lenovo

If you're after a bigger display to make those RTX 2070 graphics really shine, this 17.3-inch model may be better suited. You're getting the same 9th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD combo and 8GB GPU inside as well. Use promo code FUTURE15 to save 15% on both this model and an upgraded spec.

Shop all gaming laptop deals at Lenovo

While you're upgrading your rig, you might also want to take a look at that setup. We're bringing you all the best cheap gaming monitor deals available right now, as well as the latest gaming mouse sales as well. If you need something with less RGB, take a look at the latest laptop deals available now.