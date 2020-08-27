Lenovo kicks off Labor Day sales with doorbusting laptop deals

Lenovo has kicked off its Labor Day sales with some excellent doorbuster deals this week. You can save up to $2,159 with these laptop deals, with Lenovo Yoga and ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 models seeing the best offers right now. We've brought together all the best sales right here so you can shop the top-quality deals without worrying about missing out.

The cheapest of these doorbuster Labor Day sales comes in at $799.99, and though you're picking up a slightly less premium Lenovo Yoga model, it does represent one of the best savings on the roster. With plenty of processing power, an excellent size SSD for the price, and all-day battery life, the $200 price cut on the Lenovo Yoga C640 is well worth a special mention.

There's also bigger savings available further up the price scale, offering up more power, features, and storage space with a range of discounts. We're rounding up all our highlights just below, but you'll find plenty more Labor Day sales available right now as well. Or, check out all the latest cheap laptop deals on offer from a range of retailers.

Shop all Labor Day sales at Lenovo

This week's best Labor Day sales at Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga C640 13-inch laptop: $999.99 $799.99 at Lenovo

There's only a $200 price cut on this Lenovo Yoga C640, but at $799.99 it offers one of the best laptop deals in Lenovo's doorbuster sales. Not only are you picking up a fantastic 10th generation i7 processor in here, but this 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop also offers 8GB RAM and a massive 512GB SSD. With Dolby Atmos speakers and a 12-hour battery life, that's a rare offer. Use coupon code KICKOFFSALE2020 for the full savings here.

Lenovo Yoga C940 14-inch laptop: $1,249.99 $999.99 at Lenovo

Save $250 on this Lenovo Yoga C940 laptop in Lenovo's doorbuster Labor Day sales. That means you're picking up a premium model for far less than you'd usually find it for, and grabbing a quad-core 10th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. Use promo code KICKOFFSALE2020 at checkout.

Lenovo Yoga C940 14-inch laptop: $1,449.99 $1,149.99 at Lenovo

Or, you can go for an upgraded spec on the Yoga C940 with this 10th generation i7 model which also bumps your SSD up to 512GB as well. With an IPS display panel, that extra power makes this the better choice for creatives looking to get some media editing done. You'll need to apply coupon code KICKOFFSALE2020 at checkout.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 4 14-inch laptop: $2,809 $1,199 at Lenovo

You're picking up a super powerful 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop here, with the flexibility to switch into a tablet with ease thanks to the 360-degree hinge. With a $1,610 saving, you're protecting the bank while also splashing out on a quad-core 10th generation i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Be sure to apply coupon code THINKDEAL at checkout.

Lenovo Yoga C940 15.6-inch laptop: $1,709.99 $1,289.99 at Lenovo

This larger 15-inch Lenovo Yoga offers up not only a hexa-core 9th generation i7 processor, with 12GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, but also Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. That means plenty of power in both your CPU and GPU - perfect if you're looking to get some gaming or more visual work done. Use promo code KICKOFFSALE2020 for the full savings.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 14-inch laptop: $3,659 $1,499.99 at Lenovo

If you're after big storage, you'll find a $2,159 discount on this 1TB Lenovo ThinkPad X1. $1,449 is an excellent price to be paying for an (albeit 8th generation) i7 processor, IPS Dolby Vision display, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and a whopping 18 hour battery life. Use promo code THINKDEAL for the full savings.

