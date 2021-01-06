Latest iPad deals at Amazon give $40 price cut on the iPad Air 4

iPad deals are landing early this new year with a surprise discount on the new iPad Air 4 - on sale for just $559 (was $599) at Amazon right now.

This is a return to the pricing we saw over Black Friday, and the lowest price yet on this new Apple tablet. So far, it's looking like the blue color is the most readily available, with a delivery date of January 21st currently.

Unfortunately, you've just missed the opportunity to catch one of the silver models for the same price this side of March. Well, you can still put your order in for the same price, but it looks like the next wave of stock has all been snapped up already. We definitely expect the blue devices to go the same way very soon, so we'd act quickly if you want to secure yours by the end of January.

The new iPad Air 4 is quite the departure for Apple, with its emphasis on offering a little bit more of a premium package than the previous Airs. Of course, it's still really lightweight, but the new A14 chip inside means that you're getting performance more akin to what we've come to expect on the iPad Pros. With that hefty processor does come a higher price tag than before, but a gorgeous new squared-off aesthetic, nearly all-screen design, and expanded choice of colors means the new iPad Air isn't just an iterative improvement over the last-gen - it's a new direction for the mid-range tablet from Apple.

Apple iPad Air 4 deals at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (2020, 64GB): $599 $559 at Amazon

Save $40 - Pick up a new iPad Air 4 for its Black Friday price today at Amazon - now available again after the previous sales events all but wiped out stock last month. The 2020 iPad Air is the latest iteration from Apple, and, while a little pricier than the previous entries, it isn't just an iterative improvement. A brand new squared-off aesthetic, powerful A14 processor, and nearly all-screen design makes the iPad Air 4 a much more premium offering.

