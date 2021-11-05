Last chance - Amazon's Black Friday iPad deals on the 2021 Pro are selling quickly

We'd hurry if you're interested in scoring the 2021 Apple iPad Pro 11 for its lowest ever price right now - just for $699.99 (was $799) in today's early Black Friday iPad deals at Amazon.

Why rush? Not only is this the lowest price yet for this stunningly premium device, but we've already seen this listing sell out over the past week. In fact, the Space Gray colors have already all been snapped up so you probably don't have long to secure one.

Definitely get your order in fast if you're looking to bag one of these stunningly premium tablets this side of 2022 and definitely before Black Friday. Current delivery estimates are between November 27 to December 3 and those dates are only going to get pushed back further and further if this sale continues to be popular.

You could wait for this year's upcoming Black Friday iPad deals but we expect this will probably be the lowest price you'll get on this model - at Amazon at least.

Rocking the latest Apple M1 chip, a freshly upgraded liquid retina display, and ultra-wide front-facing camera, you'll be hard-pressed to find a tablet quite as powerful as the latest Apple iPad Pro 2021. It's a pricey investment for sure, but worth every cent if you're looking for an ultra-premium lavish tablet for both casual and work applications.

Black Friday iPad deal at Amazon

Save $100 - Amazon has the all-new iPad Pro on sale for $699.99. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 11-inch tablet. The 2021 iPad Pro packs 128GB of storage and delivers laptop-like power and speed thanks to Apple's M1 chip. This early Black Friday deal is a limited-time offer from Amazon, so you should snag it now before it's too late. View Deal

