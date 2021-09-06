Labor Day vacuum sale: top 7 best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot

Labor Day sales have officially arrived and this year we’re seeing some epic deals on some of the top-rated vacuum cleaners, including models from Dyson, Hoover, Shark and other leading manufacturers.

You'll find leading retailers, Amazon, Best Buy, and Home Depot with a wide selection of vacuum cleaners on sale. Depending on the type of vacuum you're after, you can save up to $150 on robot vacuums, cordless vacuums and carpet cleaners.

Robot vacuums have grown in popularity in recent times as the handy machine is great if you're looking to relax and let the vacuum cleaner do the work. Some of the best robot vacuums are featured in this year's Labor Day deals, including the highly-rated Roomba, discounted at both Amazon and Best Buy.

This Labor Day we've handpicked some of the best deals on vacuum cleaners. Alternatively, you'll also find Dyson and Shark with dedicated Labor Day sale pages if you prefer to buy directly from the retailer.



Today's best Labor Day vacuum cleaner deals

Dyson V8 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum: $399.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - You’ll find the highly-rated, popular Dyson V8 on sale at Best Buy for just $349.99 at Best Buy with a $50 discount. The powerful cordless vacuum cleans all sorts of floors and converts to a handheld vacuum for fast cleanups. While this isn't the cheapest we've seen, it is the best deal available right now.View Deal

Eureka PowerSpeed Cord Rewind Vacuum Cleaner: $129 $99 at Walmart

Save $30 - The Eureka PowerSpeed vacuum cleaner is on sale at Walmart for just $99. This $30 saving is the best discount we've seen for the lightweight upright vacuum cleaner that features an automatic cable rewind button, 5-floor setting dial, and LED headlights so you don't miss a single speck of dust.View Deal

iRobot Roomba i7+ Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum: $799 $649 at Amazon

Save $150- Amazon has slashed the price of the iRobot Roomba i17+ to just $649. This is an impressive $150 saving off this robot vacuum cleaner, and it’s one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for this top-rated vacuum. With smart navigation and self-emptying features, you can connect to your smart speaker and you'll never have to clean again.View Deal

Dyson Outsize Total Clean cordless vacuum: $849.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - The powerful Dyson Outsize vacuum is on sale for a record-low price of $749.99 at Best Buy's Labor Day sale. The cordless vacuum, which is designed to clean your entire home, features a large bin, 20% more suction power than the Dyson V10 range and can operate for up to 120 minutes.View Deal

Shark Lift-Away DLX Vacuum Cleaner: $199 $149 at Home Depot

Save $50- Shark’s Lift-Away vacuum cleaner is on sale at Home Depot for just $149. This lightweight 2 in 1 vacuum features a detachable pod that allows you to carry and clean any difficult areas. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen for this vacuum, this deal at Home Depot is the best available right now, beating Amazon by an extra $20.

View Deal

Hoover Professional Series Power Scrub Elite Pet Carpet Cleaner: $229 $149 at Home Depot

Save $80- This Hoover carpet cleaner has an excellent saving of $80 and is currently on sale for just $149 at Home Depot. This powerful carpet cleaner features both a deep-clean mode and quick-mode, and enhanced features including a HeatForce for faster drying. This latest deal is one of the best prices we’ve seen for this machine, beating Amazon’s current sale price by over $20.

View Deal

iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum: $349.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - The top-rated iRobot Roomba e5 is currently on sale at Best Buy for just $279.99. This is an excellent $70 saving off this powerful pickup and only $30 more than the record low price. With Google Assist and Alexa capabilities, you can make use of the iRobot Home App to set up your cleaning routine with just your voice commands.

View Deal

These are just some of the best Labor Day vacuum offers from a range of retailers providing some of the biggest discounts we’ve seen all year. There’s a broad selection of vacuums on the market so it’s definitely worth considering what type of vacuum best fits your household and cleaning needs.

If you’re looking for the best cordless vacuum, Dyson has a reputation for providing excellent cordless cleaners suitable for a variety of different floors. They’re often fairly pricey so it’s definitely worth checking out the offers above to save some money.

Shark vacuums also have a great reputation for being efficient vacuums that cater to a range of different cleaning capabilities- whether that’s small spaces or larger houses.

As mentioned above, for minimal cleaning effort you may want to consider a robot vacuum as they’re a great addition to any cleaning cupboard as the nifty device is capable of picking up dirt wherever it fits. However, it’s worth bearing in mind that many of these little machines aren’t suitable for certain floors.



