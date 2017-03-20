JB Hi-Fi Now Video service to shut down next month

Trending
In an announcement sent out to its email subscribers, Australian retailer JB Hi-Fi has announced that it will following in the footsteps of its ebook and streaming music services with the closure of its JB Hi-Fi Now Video service on April 13, 2017.

The service, which allowed users to redeem UltraViolet digital codes and watch downloaded content from within its dedicated JB Hi-Fi Now Video app, will continue to work as usual until the day it closes down.

JB Hi-Fi assures its customers that all codes redeemed on the JB Hi-Fi Now Video service will remain available and linked to their UltraViolet accounts, which can be viewed at the UltraViolet website, or an alternative service like Flixster Video, though a new account will need to be created in the service to access them.

It’s worth noting that movies downloaded in the JB Hi-Fi Video Now app will stop working  and cannot be transferred, therefore users will have to download them again on whichever service they decide to move to.

If you’re still unclear about how the JB Hi-Fi Now Video service closure will affect your digital movie collection, you can find more information in JB Hi-Fi’s FAQ page on the matter.

