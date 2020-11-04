iPhone 12 mini will charge slower over MagSafe than its siblings

Arguably the most exciting feature offered by Apple's new iPhone 12 range is the ability to charge wirelessly over a magnetic MagSafe connection.

While every model in the iPhone 12 line-up is compatible with the Cupertino company's optional MagSafe charger, it's been revealed that the iPhone 12 mini will receive a slightly downgraded charging experience, as spotted by MacRumors.

According to a support page found on Apple's website, the MagSafe charger can deliver "up to 12W of peak power delivery" via USB-C Power Delivery compatible adapter for the iPhone 12 mini at a wattage of 9V/2.03A, as opposed to a peak power delivery of 15W at a wattage of 9V/2.56A or above for its larger siblings, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple's website states that the "actual power delivered to the iPhone will vary depending on the wattage of the power adapter and system conditions," with such factors as "temperature and system activity" taken into consideration.

We'll be sure to offer a full rundown of the iPhone 12 mini's charging times when we get our hands on the device, so keep an eye out for our in-depth review in the near future.