iPad Pro 2021, the world's best tablet, is now at its lowest price

The iPad Pro 2021 comes in two sizes, two different connectivity models and five storage sizes. Knowing which one to buy is complicated, but luckily almost every model of the new iPad Pro 2021 is discounted right now for Black Friday.

The Black Friday iPad deals are heating up, and we've seen a discount on almost every single version of the latest and greatest tablet from Apple. Below you can find all the best deals we've seen so far.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region.

Today's best iPad Pro 2021 Black Friday deals in the US

Apple iPad Pro 11 2021 (128GB, Wi-Fi + cellular): $999.99 Apple iPad Pro 11 2021 (128GB, Wi-Fi + cellular): $999.99 $949.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - If you need mobile connectivity on your iPad, you can also get the same $50 discount on your tablet here. Everything else is the same as the product above, but it allows you to install a SIM card to make the most of mobile internet.

256GB: $1,099.99 $1,049.99 at Best Buy

512GB: $1,299.99 $1,249.99 at Best Buy



Apple Pencil 2: $129 Apple Pencil 2: $129 $99 at Amazon

Save $22 on the Apple Pencil 2 with this 18% off early Black Friday deal at Amazon. This gets you the second generation Apple stylus, which works with newer iPads only, but packs additional features like magnetic attachment and wireless charging.

Today's best iPad Pro 2021 Black Friday deals in the UK

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (128GB, Wi-Fi): £999 iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (128GB, Wi-Fi): £999 £949 at Amazon

Save £50 - Here's a great Black Friday iPad deal on the latest 2021 iPad Pro 12.9, all things considered. It might not seem like a wild discount, but it's actually the cheapest price yet and really quite good considering this device is only a few months old as of writing. With a fantastic display and the incredible level of power the latest M1 chip affords, this one's an easy recommendation if you're looking for something truly premium.

256GB: £1,099 £1,049 at Amazon

512GB: £1,299 £1,149 at Amazon

2TB: £1,999 £1,939.97 at Amazon

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (256GB, Wi-Fi + cellular): £1,249 iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (256GB, Wi-Fi + cellular): £1,249 £1,149.41 at Amazon

Save £52 - Want cellular storage on your iPad Pro 12.9-inch? This variant comes with more storage than the one you've read about above (the 128GB is currently fully price everywhere we've seen) so it's a small saving but it's worth it if you're looking for an absolute top-end model with the ability to go online anywhere.

512GB: £1,449 £1,387.98 at Amazon

2TB: £2,149 £1,984.50 at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 11 2021 (2TB, Wi-Fi + cellular): £1,899 Apple iPad Pro 11 2021 (2TB, Wi-Fi + cellular): £1,899 £1,399 at Amazon

Save £500 - This is an incredible saving of £500, but only consider this if you need an absolute ton of space on your iPad. This variant comes with mobile connectivity and 2TB of storage, so that's why it's expensive, but this is a big discount if it's the one you're looking for.



Apple Pencil 2: £119 Apple Pencil 2: £119 £99.99 at Amazon

Save £19 - The Apple Pencil 2 is discounted this Black Friday by almost £20, and we're not expecting to see many bigger discounts during the big sales event. Before you buy this, make sure it's compatible with your iPad (and if it's not, the version below may be for you).

The iPad Pro 2021 is the best tablet money can buy right now, but it's a remarkably expensive device and it won't be for everyone.

In our review of the 12.9-inch variant, we noted: "It isn’t for everyone, on account of its large size and high price tag, and you may be better served by another more portable and affordable tablet."

However, if you are looking for the ultimate tablet experience and you're looking for a discount on the iPad Pro 2021 this is the best time of year for you to pick up either this or the iPad Pro 11-inch.

