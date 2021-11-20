iPad Pro 2021, the world's best tablet, is now at its lowest price

The iPad Pro 2021 comes in two sizes, two different connectivity models and five storage sizes. Knowing which one to buy is complicated, but luckily almost every model of the new iPad Pro 2021 is discounted right now for Black Friday.
The Black Friday iPad deals are heating up, and we've seen a discount on almost every single version of the latest and greatest tablet from Apple. Below you can find all the best deals we've seen so far.
Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region.
Today's best iPad Pro 2021 Black Friday deals in the US
iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (128GB, Wi-Fi):
$1,099 $999 at Amazon
Save $100 - Amazon has the all-new 12.9-inch iPad Pro on sale for $999. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 2021 tablet. The Apple iPad Pro delivers laptop-like power and speed thanks to Apple's M1 chip. This Black Friday deal has been flashing in and out of stock so we'd snag today's discount before it's too late.
256GB:
$1,199 $1,099 at Amazon
512GB:
$1,399 $1,249 at Amazon
1TB:
$1,799 $1,649.99 at Amazon
2TB:
$2,199 $2,049 at Amazon
iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (128GB, Wi-Fi + cellular):
$1,299 $1,229 at Amazon
Save $70 - Want cellular storage on your iPad Pro 12.9-inch? With 128GB of storage this comes with a discount of $70, but we've spotted even bigger discounts on the larger storage variants. These are much more expensive than the models above, but if you're after a top-end model this could be perfect for you.
256GB:
$1,399 $1,299 at Amazon
512GB:
$1,599 $1,449.99 at Amazon
1TB:
$1,999 $1,899 at Amazon
2TB:
$2,399 $2,249.99 at Amazon
Apple iPad Pro 11 2021 (128GB, Wi-Fi):
$799 $749.99 at Best Buy
Save $50 - It's not a huge price cut, but this discount from Best Buy is the cheapest price around for the iPad Pro 11. Similar discounts have already sold out at Walmart and Amazon so we'd definitely pick this one up sooner rather than later if you're interested. If you're looking for a powerful tablet for design work you won't beat this model - although some would say it's overkill for the majority of casual applications.
256GB:
$899.99 $849.99 at Best Buy
512GB:
$1,099.99 $979 at Walmart
1TB:
$1,499 $1,429 at Amazon
2TB:
$1,899 $1,648.99 at Amazon
Apple iPad Pro 11 2021 (128GB, Wi-Fi + cellular):
$999.99 $949.99 at Best Buy
Save $50 - If you need mobile connectivity on your iPad, you can also get the same $50 discount on your tablet here. Everything else is the same as the product above, but it allows you to install a SIM card to make the most of mobile internet.
256GB:
$1,099.99 $1,049.99 at Best Buy
512GB:
$1,299.99 $1,249.99 at Best Buy
Apple Pencil 2:
$129 $99 at Amazon
Save $22 on the Apple Pencil 2 with this 18% off early Black Friday deal at Amazon. This gets you the second generation Apple stylus, which works with newer iPads only, but packs additional features like magnetic attachment and wireless charging.
Today's best iPad Pro 2021 Black Friday deals in the UK
iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (128GB, Wi-Fi):
£999 £949 at Amazon
Save £50 - Here's a great Black Friday iPad deal on the latest 2021 iPad Pro 12.9, all things considered. It might not seem like a wild discount, but it's actually the cheapest price yet and really quite good considering this device is only a few months old as of writing. With a fantastic display and the incredible level of power the latest M1 chip affords, this one's an easy recommendation if you're looking for something truly premium.
256GB:
£1,099 £1,049 at Amazon
512GB:
£1,299 £1,149 at Amazon
2TB:
£1,999 £1,939.97 at Amazon
iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (256GB, Wi-Fi + cellular):
£1,249 £1,149.41 at Amazon
Save £52 - Want cellular storage on your iPad Pro 12.9-inch? This variant comes with more storage than the one you've read about above (the 128GB is currently fully price everywhere we've seen) so it's a small saving but it's worth it if you're looking for an absolute top-end model with the ability to go online anywhere.
512GB:
£1,449 £1,387.98 at Amazon
2TB:
£2,149 £1,984.50 at Amazon
Apple iPad Pro 11 2021 (128GB, Wi-Fi):
£749 £699 at Currys
Save £50 - It's not a huge price cut, but this discount from Currys is the cheapest price around for the iPad Pro 11 with 128GB of storage. This tablet should offer you around a 10 hour battery life, and we particularly liked the amount of power the M1 chipset.
256GB:
£849 £799 at Currys
512GB:
£1,049 £999 at Currys
1TB:
£1,399 £1,340.10 at Amazon
2TB:
£1,749 £1,649.97 at Amazon
Apple iPad Pro 11 2021 (2TB, Wi-Fi + cellular):
£1,899 £1,399 at Amazon
Save £500 - This is an incredible saving of £500, but only consider this if you need an absolute ton of space on your iPad. This variant comes with mobile connectivity and 2TB of storage, so that's why it's expensive, but this is a big discount if it's the one you're looking for.
Apple Pencil 2:
£119 £99.99 at Amazon
Save £19 - The Apple Pencil 2 is discounted this Black Friday by almost £20, and we're not expecting to see many bigger discounts during the big sales event. Before you buy this, make sure it's compatible with your iPad (and if it's not, the version below may be for you).
The iPad Pro 2021 is the best tablet money can buy right now, but it's a remarkably expensive device and it won't be for everyone.
In our review of the 12.9-inch variant, we noted: "It isn’t for everyone, on account of its large size and high price tag, and you may be better served by another more portable and affordable tablet."
However, if you are looking for the ultimate tablet experience and you're looking for a discount on the iPad Pro 2021 this is the best time of year for you to pick up either this or the iPad Pro 11-inch.
