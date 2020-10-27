iPad deals: don't miss this $50 discount on the brand new iPad Air 4 today

iPad deals hunters, attention please. Those looking for the new iPad Air 4 should definitely head on over to B&H Photo today to score a $50 discount on a pre-order for the latest Apple tablet, currently available for the 64GB variant, and in two colors - Silver and Green.

This isn't the first time we've seen this particular iPad deal - a week or two ago Amazon pulled the same trick by discounting the green color only. Do people not like green? Hard to say, but we absolutely love the new colors here at TechRadar and what's more, that Amazon iPad deal only lasted a day so it's safe to say you should act quickly if you want to score a discount.

Unfortunately, we can't determine when this pre-order batch will ship exactly, but judging by the stock levels on the official Apple store, it looks like they'll be shipping around November 17th.

We've just posted our new iPad Air 4 (2020) review here at TechRadar, so check that out for a full in-depth unbiased overview of this new Apple tablet. In short, it's a fantastic tablet, and a great buy if you want those premium specs without shelling out for an iPad Pro. With tons of power, a lavish all-screen design, and a rather fetching squared-off aesthetic complete with new colors, it's safe to say it'll be on the shopping list of many consumers this holiday season.

Of course, you may want to wait for this year's Black Friday iPad deals - always an integral part of the larger Black Friday deals event. We reckon that's an especially good idea if you're holding off on a cheap deal on an older iPad device. If you're looking for the new iPad Air 4 however, it's likely this will be the same sort of thing we'll see on the big day itself. Maybe on the other colors too, fingers crossed.

Not in the US? See all the best iPad deals in your region just down below.

iPad deals: score $50 off the new Air 4 at B&H

New iPad Air 4 (2020, 64GB): $599 $559 at B&H Photo

Save $50 on a cheeky little iPad Air 4 pre-order today at B&H Photo. Shipping soon, you won't have long to wait to get your hands on this fantastic new tablet. With a new processor, lavish new all-screen design, and rather fetching squared-off aesthetic, the new iPad Air 4 isn't just an iterative improvement on last year's model - it's a brand new direction for the Air series.

View Deal

B&H Photo - see all the other iPad deals currently available today

If you'd like to read more, our dedicated best iPad deals article is a fantastic resource to compare and contrast every available model right now. If you're not dead-set on Apple, also recommended is our best Android tablet deals article, which covers all the best devices from Samsung, Lenovo, and more.

