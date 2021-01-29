iPad deals: $299 iPad back in stock, plus save up to $100 on iPad Pro and Air 4

You'll usually find some pretty strong iPad deals if you know where to look, and this weekend we're showing you exactly where to hunt to find the best discounts of them all. Amazon has the top spot for the strongest iPad deals right now, on everything from the 8th generation entry-level model to the most powerful of iPad Pros.

You'll find that 8th generation device down to just $299 once more, though only the Gold model is holding onto its stock at this price. That's a $30 saving over the usual $329 MSRP, so while not a massive discount and certainly one we've seen a lot of over the last few weeks, it's a popular option that fits most wallets perfectly.

However, if you're after something a little more powerful, you'll also find a record low price returning on the iPad Air 4. The latest Air model offers a halfway house between the traditional iPad and the Pro - with big processing power and a whole suite of features geared towards creative professionals. You'll find it back down to its record low sales price of just $559 right now - a $40 improvement over the $599 asking price.

If you're in it for the big guns, though, you'll be glad to know that iPad Pro deals are being just as forthcoming this weekend. The best deals lie with the 256GB models, with the 11-inch coming in at $50 off (now $849, was $899) and the 12-inch version returning to its cheapest position yet with $100 off (now $999, was $1,099). However, you'll find iPad deals available on every iPad Pro configuration right now, so there's plenty of wiggle room if you need bigger or smaller specs.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more iPad deals in your region.

This weekend's best iPad deals

2020 iPad 10.2-inch (32GB): $329 $299 at Amazon

We're only seeing the Gold model available for under $300 this week at Amazon, and even that model isn't due to ship until the second week in February. However, this is a record low price that always proves popular so we'd recommend jumping on this one before that stock is up.

iPad Air 4 (64GB): $599 $559 at Amazon

Save $40 on the latest iPad Air 4 at Amazon, with that $559 price tag marking a return to the lowest cost we've seen on the premium machine so far. The Space Gray model will run you an extra $10, but we're seeing the Green, Rose Gold, Silver and Sky Blue versions available for this excellent price. 64GB: $599 $559 | 256GB: $749 $699

More iPad deals

If you're after the Windows treatment you'll find a range of Surface Pro deals up for grabs right now. However, if you're budgeting a bit further down the price scale there are plenty of cheap Android tablets that will handle everyday streaming and web browsing at a lower cost. Or, take a look at the latest Samsung tablet deals for a similar (if slightly cheaper) price range on an Android device.