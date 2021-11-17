iPad Air 4 is now $60 cheaper in this Black Friday Walmart deal

The iPad Air 4 is one of the very best iPad models you can buy right now, and it has been discounted in the early Black Friday Walmart deals with $60 off this versatile tablet.

The Green, Rose Gold and Space Gray color variants are all on sale, but you won't get a discount on the Silver or Sky Blue color options. We can't see any discounts like this one from any other retailers right now.

However, this isn't the lowest price we've ever seen for the iPad Air 4. The tablet dropped to just $499.99 over the summer, but we've yet to see that deal return and this isn't far off that, with the $60 discount taking it down to $539.

We may see better iPad Air 4 deals in the run-up to and over Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but there's also no guarantee we'll see a better price than what you'll find below.

Today's best iPad Air (2020) Black Friday deal

Apple iPad Air 4 (2020, 64GB): $599.99 Apple iPad Air 4 (2020, 64GB): $599.99 $539 at Walmart

Save $60 - Walmart has dropped the price of the 2020 iPad Air 4 to just $539. This is a significant price cut and it's just a touch more than the cheapest price we have ever seen for the iPad Air 4. Don't miss out on this great saving - head to Walmart where you’ll find the Green, Rose Gold and Space Gray color variants on sale. This isn't an option for the Silver or Sky Blue, which are still the normal price.

