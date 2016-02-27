Oscar nominations 2016: 9 movies you can watch on Netflix, Amazon and Now TV

The 88th Academy Awards are happening this weekend, which means we once more see the acting elite put on their best frocks and fakest smiles for the biggest back-slapping ceremony the movie world has to offer.

One problem with the Oscars, especially in the UK, is that a lot of the films that are nominated are only just hitting cinemas, so trying to catch them all is going to be bad news for your bank balance.

Thankfully this year there are a number of Oscar-nominated that are available to watch right now in the comfort of your own home on a contract-free streaming service.

So, for about the same money as a cinema ticket, you can catch up on the following nine Oscar-nominated movies before Sunday evening and still have a month of movies and TV watching ahead of you. Bonus!

The following movies are all available now from either Netflix, Amazon Prime Instant Video or Now TV - and they all have been nominated in one way or another.