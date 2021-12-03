India vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch 2nd Test cricket online from anywhere

The Black Caps showed spirit in holding India to a dramatic and unlikely draw in their first Test, extending their unbeaten Test streak to 10. The world's top-ranked Test side has one final chance to register a win on this tour, so read on as we explain how to watch an India vs New Zealand live stream and catch all the cricket action online no matter where you are in the world.

Tailender Ajaz Patel and debutant Rachin Ravindra dug in to frustrate India and give New Zealand a platform to build on, the duo withstanding 52 balls to deny the hosts what had looked like certain victory. However, Kane Williamson's team are going to have to adjust better to the conditions if they're to stand a chance of beating India in Mumbai.

The 1st Test was India's to lose, and they allowed it to slip. Anything other than a victory here would feel like a defeat at the end of a series in which they've been so dominant. But the good news is that they're set to welcome back their talisman Virat Kohli - but who will he replace?

We're preparing for a thrilling deciding Test match in this mini series, so follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable 2021 India vs New Zealand live stream and watch the 2nd Test online from anywhere.

How to watch India vs New Zealand Test cricket from outside your country

In India, New Zealand, the UK, Australia or the US? We've got you covered with your official broadcasting options below.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

2021 India vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch Test cricket online in India

Star Sports Star Sports subscribers in India can watch the New Zealand Test series live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Play gets underway at 9.30am IST on each day of the series, starting Friday, December 3. Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary. You can also catch all the India vs New Zealand Test action on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, and Star Sports Telugu. The Disney Plus Hotstar prices changed recently. The Disney Plus Hotstar new plans start at Rs 499 instead of Rs 399 (VIP) though the all-access content plan remains the same at Rs 1,499. Those of you wanting to live stream India vs New Zealand on the move will need to use the Hotstar app, which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV. Jio and Airtel offer special data plans that offer a Hotstar subscription to watch the cricket live.

How to watch India vs Black Caps in New Zealand

Sky Sport New Zealanders can tune into the India vs Black Caps Test on Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Play gets underway at 5pm NZDT across all five days of the series. Sky Sport subscribers can also live stream the action via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.

How to watch India vs New Zealand: live stream Test cricket online in the UK

Sky Sports You can watch India vs New Zealand via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel, but prepare to lose a fair bit of sleep, with play set to begin at 4am GMT on each day of the series. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch India vs New Zealand: live stream Test cricket in Australia

via Foxtel Cricket fans Down Under can watch India vs New Zealand on Fox Sports and via Foxtel. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Play starts at 3pm AEDT on each day of the Test series. Don't forget, you can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

India vs New Zealand live stream: where to watch Test cricket in the US (and Canada)

Willow TV For a nation that traditionally isn't interested in cricket, cricket fans in the US have several options to live stream India vs New Zealand Test action. It's being shown by dedicated live cricket channel Willow TV (also available in Canada) that's available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via the ever-reliable Sling TV across a range of devices. On top of a Sling subscription, you can get Willow TV as an add on and try it for a whole month for just $5 - after which it goes up to $10 per month. Or pay $60 for a whole year. New to the cricket scene is ESPN Plus, which is also live streaming India vs New Zealand. The ESPN Plus cost is very tempting too, with monthly plans at a rate of $6.99 a month, while an annual subscription costs $69.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus Bundle for just $13.99 a month, which also gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content. Be warned though, the action starts at 11pm ET / 8pm PT each night and continues through the very unsociable hours of the morning.