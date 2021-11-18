Hurry! This great early MacBook Air Black Friday deal won't last long

Not only is the latest MacBook Air the best laptop in the world right now, it's now had a great early Black Friday deal, with B&H Photo cutting the price of the MacBook Air M1 to just $899.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

This deal is for the MacBook Air with Apple's excellent M1 chip, 8GB of unified memory and 256GB SSD, and has been knocked down to the lowest price we've seen for this model. While B&H hasn't been the first store to offer the MacBook Air for $899, it's currently one of the only places where you'll get it this cheap, and we can't imagine the price dropping any further when Black Friday rolls around on November 26.

If you're in the UK, Amazon has a similar MacBook Air deal that drops the price to £899.

As you'll see when you click through to B&H Photo's MacBook Air deal, the retailer says there is limited stock at this price, so you'll want to act fast before it sells out!

$999 MacBook Air (M1, 2020), 8GB RAM, 256GB: $999 $899 at B&H Photo

Save $100: With this Black Friday MacBook Air deal, you're getting the best laptop in the world for just $899, which is one of the best prices we've seen. If you want a thin and light laptop, this is the one to get.

Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: £999 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: £999 £899 at Amazon

Save £100: Amazon also has a great deal on this brilliant laptop. It comes with Apple’s M1 chip which has an 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine (for advanced machine learning); 8GB of unified RAM and a 256GB SSD.

When the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) launched last year, we were incredibly impressed with how Apple had drastically boosted the performance of its thin and light laptop thanks to its new M1 chip, while keeping the MacBook Air's relatively low price.

Not only does it have a gorgeous thin and light design and fantastic screen, it's powerful enough to handle everything from browsing the web to editing 4K videos, and it does all that completely silently, due to its fanless design. It also offers an incredible battery life that puts many of its competitors to shame.

B&H Photo also has some great MacBook Pro Black Friday deals as well, including the latest models, and these are great picks if you want a MacBook Black Friday deal that offers more power.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021), M1 Pro, 16GB RAM, 512GB : $2,499 Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021), M1 Pro, 16GB RAM, 512GB : $2,499 $2,399 at B&H Photo

Save $100: This brilliant deal cuts the price of the amazing new 16-inch MacBook Pro, which has only been out for less than a month. With the best screen you'll find on a laptop, and incredible battery life, this is an ideal workstation laptop. We expect this deal to sell out fast.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021), 10-core M1 Pro, 16GB RAM, 1TB : $2,499 Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021), 10-core M1 Pro, 16GB RAM, 1TB : $2,499 $2,399 at B&H Photo

Save $100: B&H Photo is also selling the brilliant 14-inch MacBook Pro, which is also brand new, for $100 off. This offers the same level of power as the MacBook Pro 16-inch, but comes with a huge 1TB SSD, making it ideal for photographers.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021), 8-core M1 Pro, 16GB RAM, 512GB : $1,999 Cheapest 14-inch MacBook Pro deal Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021), 8-core M1 Pro, 16GB RAM, 512GB : $1,999 $1,949 at B&H Photo

Save $50: If you want the cheapest MacBook Pro 14-inch deal, B&H has knocked $50 off the base model. This is still an impressive deal considering how new this model is. The M1 Pro chip comes with the 8-core CPU, not the 10-core model above, but it's still a great performer.

